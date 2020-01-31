Deadwater Fell available now on DVD and streaming

Channel 4 drama Deadwater Fell is now available to purchase on DVD and to watch online streaming.

The four-part series follows two families in the aftermath of a horrific crime in the small fictional town of Kirkdarroch.

A teaser reads: "When a seemingly perfect and happy family is murdered by someone they know and trust, the small Scottish community they call home becomes riven with mistrust and suspicion as those closest to the family begin to question everything they thought they knew about their friends..."

Get Deadwater Fell on DVD now here

The DVD release features all four of the hour-long episodes.

Stream or download Deadwater Fell online

Alternatively, Deadwater Fell is currently available to stream in full for free for UK viewers via the All4 player here.

Leading the cast of Deadwater Fell, BAFTA and NTA-winning David Tennant stars as Tom Kendrick, the local GP, a trusted, admired and much-liked member of the community. A doting father to three little girls, a loving husband, his marriage to Kate, played by Anna Madeley appears nothing short of perfect.

Teacher Kate works at the local primary school working alongside her best friend, and closest confidante, Jess Milner, played by Cush Jumbo.

Jess is married to Police Sergeant Steve, played by Matthew McNulty, who has not had to deal with much crime in the sleepy village.