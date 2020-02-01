Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway 2020 is here and it starts on TV this month.

The hit series took a year off for 2019 but will be back on ITV very soon.

Hosted as always by Ant and Dec, the Saturday night favourite will begin in February, it's been announced.

An exact air date has yet to be revealed but it's possible the series will begin after The Masked Singer concludes which could make the start date Saturday, February 22.

For now, watch a promo for Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway below...

Meanwhile, if you want to take part in one of Ant and Dec's wacky games, or even play the ads, then be sure to apply to ITV.

Bosses are looking for loads of fun, enthusiastic and outgoing people to surprise live on the show.

If you would like to take part yourself or by setting up a friend or family member to be surprised by Ant and Dec live on the telly, you can nominate them behind their backs.

> Apply on ITV.com now

Nominees would need to be free on Saturdays later this year, obviously. Casting closes Friday 3rd April 2020.

If you just want to be in the audience, you can get FREE tickets...if you're lucky.

In order to be in the audience, head over to ApplauseStore now to add yourself to the waiting list to get in to the show.

Tickets to Ant and Dec Saturday Night Takeaway are free but are given out randomly so good luck!

Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway 2020 will air on ITV from February.

Episodes will be available to watch online and catch up via ITV Hub.