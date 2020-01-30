A SM:TV reunion show could air in 2020, Ant and Dec have teased.

Fans of the 90s kids’ TV favourite were thrilled previously when Ant and Dec and their former partner Cat Deeley teased its potential comeback on Saturday Night Takeaway.

In 2018 it was reported that ITV had ordered a one-off special to mark twenty years since SMTV originally hit our screens.

However the original plans were pushed back due to scheduling issues.

Now it seems work is once again underway for a revival, with the pair teasing at the National Television Awards: “Watch this space! We might do something a little bit later in the year but we’ll let you know when we’ve got more firm plans.”

Speaking to Radio Times, Dec pointed out that 2020 would be a very special year for the pair.

He said: “Series 20 for I’m A Celebrity and that will be the 30th year me and Ant have been working together so it’s our 30th anniversary so we might do something for that later on in the year…”

SMTV began on 29th August 1998 and ran for five years, although Ant and Dec left the show in 2001, followed by Cat in 2002.

It was known for popular features such as rhyming game 'Wonkey Donkey' and Friends parody 'Chums'.

For now, Ant and Dec have been celebrating their nineteenth consecutive win at the National Television Awards.

Ant said: “This is quite frankly mental. Every year it surprises us and overwhelms us – this is an impossible thing that’s happened.

“Everyone’s stood by us through thick and thin. We really feel it.”

Dec added: “We’re incredibly grateful, humbled that people continue to vote for us. And continue to put their faith in us and continue to enjoy what we’re doing. We can’t thank everyone enough.”

Other winners on the night included Katie McGlynn (Serial Drama Performance), This Morning (Live Magazine Show) and David Walliams (Talent Show Judge).

You can see the full list of 2020 National Television Award Winners here.