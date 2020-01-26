The Trial Of Christine Keeler available now on DVD and streaming

BBC drama The Trial Of Christine Keeler is now available to purchase on DVD and streaming.

The Trial Of Christine Keeler takes a fresh look at one of the most infamous British stories of the 20th century: the chain of events in the 1960s that came to be known as the Profumo Affair.

At the centre of the storm was 19 year-old Christine Keeler, a young woman whom the powerful, male-dominated establishment sought to silence and exploit, but who refused to play by their rules.

Get The Trial Of Christine Keeler on DVD now here

Stream or download The Trial Of Christine Keeler online

Alternatively, The Trial Of Christine Keeler is currently available to stream in full for free for UK licence fee payers via the BBC iPlayer here.

The The Trial Of Christine Keeler DVD release features all six 60-minute long episodes.

The Trial Of Christine Keeler takes us behind the headlines to tell a human story about the sexual and cultural politics of one of the most revealing and iconic stories of modern times.

The six part series is written by Bafta Award-winning screenwriter and novelist Amanda Coe, series produced by Rebecca Ferguson and directed by Andrea Harkin and Leanne Welham.

Sophie Cookson plays Christine Keeler, James Norton takes on the role of Stephen Ward, with Ellie Bamber as Mandy Rice-Davies. Ben Miles plays John Profumo and Emilia Fox stars as Valerie Profumo. Nathan Stewart-Jarrett plays Johnny Edgecombe and Anthony Welsh plays Aloysius 'Lucky' Gordon.

The The Trial Of Christine Keeler aired on Sunday nights on BBC One.