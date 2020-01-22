Maura Higgins and Curtis Pritchard are to join the hosting team for the 2020 National Television Awards.

The pair will present from the red carpet of the event, which takes place live on Tuesday 28th January from The O2 London.

David Walliams will host the main ceremony for what is the awards' 25th Anniversary year as hundreds of stars and thousands of fans gather for the biggest night in British TV.

"It’s good to work together as we don't get to see each other that much so doing something like this is lovely," Curtis said on ITV's This Morning today where the news was announced.

The pair went on to reveal they were working on matching outfits for the big night.

"I don't have it yet but I'm hoping when I get it, it will fit OK, I'm leaving it very late!" Maura said.

Curtis added: "She sent me a picture and said 'Curtis can you get a suit that matches this' I'm working on it."

"We have to be matching," Maura declared.

The National Television Awards is the only TV awards ceremony where the winners are chosen entirely by the British public.

The event is rammed to the rafters with TV Royalty from Graham Norton to Tess & Claudia and Ant & Dec. Nominees making their NTA debut include Derry Girls, Gentleman Jack, RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, Chernobyl, Jesy Nelson with her BBC3 record-breaking Odd One Out, The Capture, A Confession and Ricky Gervais with his hit show After Life.

Sir Tom Jones is also a first time nominee in the TV Judge Category, alongside will.i.am, RuPaul, Simon Cowell and reigning champion – and NTA host – David Walliams.

And the stars of Gavin & Stacey will be out in force as the NTAs mark the hugely successful return of the much-loved comedy to our screens at Christmas.

You can see the full list of nominees and vote for free online at www.nationaltvawards.com.

Voting is now open until midday on Tuesday 28th January.