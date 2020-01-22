David Walliams has said that there will "definitely" be more from Little Britain.

David and comedy partner Matt Lucas recently reunited to bring the show back to radio last year.

A Brexit-themed special episode of Little Britain, called Little Brexit, was broadcast on BBC Radio 4 in 2019.

Now David has teased the possibility of more from the show, which was last on UK TV in 2007.

He told The Sun newspaper: I would say there will definitely be some more Little Britain coming. I can’t say when exactly but at the right time and place. It was fun coming back for radio because that’s where we started.

“We had to put it together quite quickly as it was about Brexit. Plus no one expected us to come back on the radio. You would have expected Comic Relief or a big live tour. The reaction was great, which was encouraging.”

Little Britain first started on Radio 4 in 2000 before moving to screen on BBC Three and later BBC One.

Last year's radio special saw the return of Matt and David’s much-loved characters to see how the hottest topic of modern British history is affecting their lives. Characters featured included Dafydd, Vicky Pollard, Emily Howard, Marjorie Dawes, Mr Mann, and Lou and Andy.

Speaking in 2018, David said any potential Little Britain revival would be very different today.

He told the Radio Times magazine: “You’d make any comedy differently. We started working on Little Britain nearly 20 years ago, because it was on radio first.

“It’s hard to say specifically how it would be different. There’s all kinds of tolerances that change. People understand people’s predicaments more now.

"Maybe it’s, ‘We see this differently, we’ve got more information,’ and it would be a different type of joke.”

Little Britain's TV series is available online and on DVD via Amazon.