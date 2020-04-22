Kate & Koji cast and all about ITV's new comedy series

Kate & Koji is the brand new scripted comedy coming to ITV.

The new six-part series will air in Spring 2020 and here's all you need to know.

Kate & Koji centres around a working-class woman who runs an old-fashioned café in a seaside town and who develops a strong, if sometimes volatile, friendship with an asylum-seeking African doctor.

Kate & Koji cast

Blake Harrison, Barbara Flynn and Meera Syal will join Brenda Blethyn and Jimmy Akingbola on the cast of the new series.

Golden Globe winner Brenda Blethyn stars as Kate, the owner of a seaside cafe who forms an unexpected and sparky friendship with Koji, an African asylum seeker, played by Jimmy Akingbola.

Although from very different worlds, they are similar in ways which they do not recognise, including a dogged determination to never back down! When the fur does start to fly, Kate's resourceful nephew 'Medium' acts as peacemaker.

Kate's nephew 'Medium' is played by Blake Harrison, Barbara Flynn stars as Councillor Bone, Kate's lifelong arch enemy.

Meanwhile, Meera Syal will guest star as a GP called Dr Radwan who might represent a threat to Koji.

Kate & Koji air date

Kate & Koji started on Wednesday, March 18 at 8PM on ITV.

Episodes will air weekly on ITV and also available to watch online and catch up via the ITV Hub.

The first series comprises of six episodes.

In the next instalment tonight (April 22), not for the first time, Kate is being sued, but this time by Councillor Bone.

Koji discovers he is under investigation for working illegally, and things do not improve when he tells Kate what he really thinks about her grandson.

However, a stand-off cannot last forever, especially with the fate of the cafe and Koji’s asylum status hanging in the balance.