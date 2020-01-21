Disney+ will launch in the UK on March 24, it's been announced.

Disney's new streaming service will feature content from brands including Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic, as well as exclusive original programming including feature-length films, series and documentaries.

Launching on March 24 in the UK and other European countries (Ireland, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Austria, and Switzerland), the service is priced at £5.99/€6.99 monthly or £59.99/€69.99 annually.

For more information, or to sign up for the Disney+ service, visit Disneyplus.com.

Alongside countless Disney films and shows, at launch Disney+ will feature exclusive originals such as critically acclaimed series The Mandalorian, from executive producer and writer Jon Favreau; and “Lady and the Tramp,” a timeless re-telling of the 1955 animated classic.

Also available will be High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, a creative modern take on the hit franchise complete with meta references, a fresh documentary-style feel and a soundtrack which features nine new original songs while also paying homage to fan favourites from the classic film.

Further original confirmed titles include The World According To Jeff Goldblum, which explores the wonderful and often astonishing world of deceptively familiar objects; Encore!, executive produced by Kristen Bell; Diary of A Future President from creator and executive producer Ilana Peña (“Crazy Ex-Girlfriend”) and executive producer, Gina Rodriguez (“Jane the Virgin”); and The Imagineering Story, chronicling the eclectic group of extraordinary creatives who bring Disney Parks to life, among many other exciting shows.

Disney say that Disney+ will be available on nearly all major mobile and connected TV devices at launch, including gaming consoles, streaming media players, and smart TVs.

The platform will offer high-quality and commercial-free viewing, up to four concurrent streams, unlimited downloads on up to ten devices, personalised recommendations, and the ability to set up to seven different profiles, including the ability for parents to set Kids Profiles that have an easy-to-navigate, child-friendly interface to access age-appropriate content.

