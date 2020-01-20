This Time Next Year dropped by ITV after three series

This Time Next Year has been dropped by ITV after three series, it's been revealed.

Davina McCall has hosted the life-transforming programme since 2016 but it won't return in 2020.

The series featured extraordinary people from around the UK who shared with viewers what they pledge to change in their life by ‘This Time Next Year’.

Over the course of 12 months they aimed to fulfil their dreams of losing weight, meeting an unknown family member, having children, or finally realising a lifelong personal ambition.

Their transformations appeared instantaneous with a ‘time travel’ style format. After making their pledge participants left the studio ready to begin their challenge before reappearing completely transformed one year later, hopefully revealing a brand new them.

A source revealed to The Sun newspaper: “ITV decided a little while ago that This Time Next Year would not be returning.

“Frankly there are only so many people you can find that want to change their lives so drastically and they feel they’ve taken the show as far as they can.

“Normally it would be in production by now but it won’t be coming back again.”

A spokesperson for ITV confirmed that it would be resting the format.

They said in a statement: "After three brilliant series of This Time Next Year — where over 100 people successfully pledged a resolution to help their lives in some way - we have decided to rest the show.

“We’d like to thank Davina, the brilliant production team and all of the show’s fantastic contributors for all of their hard work and for making the series such compelling viewing.”