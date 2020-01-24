Would I Lie To You continues its new 2020 series tonight on BBC One from 9PM.

Episode 7 (January 24) of the new series of Would I Lie To You will be hosted by Rob Brydon.

This week's guests joining regular team captains Lee Mack and David Mitchell are Tom Allen, Geoff Norcott, Vicki Pepperdine and Esme Young.

Would I Lie To You, Series 13, returns to BBC One on Friday 24th January at 9PM.

Episode 1 (October 18) Guests are Gabby Logan, Chris McCausland, Angela Scanlon and John Simm.

Episode 2 (October 24) Making up the teams are Clare Balding, Asim Chaudhry, Victoria Coren Mitchell and Greg James.

Episode 3 (November 1) Guests are Liz Carr, Miles Jupp, Samson Kayo and Anneka Rice.

Episode 4 (November 8) Appearing are Greg Davies, Guz Khan, Claudia Winkleman and Lucy Worsley.

Episode 5 (December 20) Making up the teams are Jay Blades, Sue Johnston, Alice Levine and Bob Mortimer.

Episode 6 (January 17) Taking part are Steph McGovern, Richard Osman, Jennifer Saunders and Joe Sugg.

Episode 7 (January 24) Appearing are Tom Allen, Geoff Norcott, Vicki Pepperdine and Esme Young.

Episode 8 (January 31) This week's guests are Jo Brand, Simon Day, Kiri Pritchard-McClean and Henning Wehn.

Episode 9 (February 7) Joining the show are James Acaster, Dani Dyer, Oti Mabuse and Fred Sirieix

