The 2020 BRIT Awards have announced their line up of performers.

The BRIT Awards 2020 will take place on Tuesday 18th February at The O2 Arena in London

The ceremony will air live in full on ITV.

Performing live on the night will be 2020 BRIT nominees Billie Eilish, Harry Styles, Lewis Capaldi, Mabel and Stormzy.

They will join the previously-announced BRITs Rising Star winner Celeste on the show, which will broadcast exclusively on ITV for an unbeatable and must-see evening of music and entertainment.

Lewis Capaldi, who has been nominated for four awards, said: "I wouldn't miss performing at The BRITs, because usually when people perform, their album and single sales go way up the chart, so looking forward to that especially... I'll be there with bells on x"

It has been a whirlwind year for the Scottish singer-songwriter. Having been shortlisted for the BRITs Critics’ Choice award (now Rising Star) in 2019, his debut album spent six weeks at No 1 in the UK Album Chart, only to re-enter the UK Album Charts as the decades first No.1 album.

Pop phenomenon Billie Eilish was the youngest ever female solo act to ever top the UK Album Chart last April with her debut When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? while heralding his first new music since 2017, Harry Styles released his second album Fine Line to critical acclaim last month.

Meanwhile, 2019 saw Mabel take her place as one of the UK's biggest pop stars. Having spent weeks in the UK top three, global hit ‘Don’t Call Me Up’ was the biggest selling single of the year by a UK female artist.

And currently on top of both the single and album charts, acclaimed British rapper and musician Stormzy will be back on the BRITs stage in 2020, in the middle of the European leg of his H.I.T.H. world tour.

Finally, as previously announced, Celeste is the winner of the 2020 BRITs Rising Star award, and in a BRITs ‘first’, will perform on the main show. The Brighton-raised, British-Jamaican singer has garnered critical acclaim for a string of singles including Lately, Father’s Son and lately, Stop This Flame and Strange.

The Brits 2020 will be hosted by comedian Jack Whitehall for a third year.

Jack Whitehall said: “I'm delighted to be back hosting The BRITs for a third time! I'm excited for another night of trying not to put my foot in it in front of the biggest names in the music industry."