Iain Stirling's CelebAbility is back with a new series and new team captain

CelebAbility is back on ITV2 tonight with its new series welcoming a new team captain.

Hosted by the voice of Love Island, Scottish stand-up comedian Iain Stirling who is joined again by his trusted adjudicator Marek Larwood.

Hoping to win some amazing prizes, a group of friends will go head to head with celebrities in a series of uniquely crazy rounds. All of which are based on the unusual skill or ability that the celebrities believe they naturally possess.

In episode one, the hilarious Iain Stirling is joined by new team captain Stacey Solomon, who leads a group of three friends looking to win a slew of fabulous prizes by defeating four celebrities - Katherine Ryan, Roman Kemp, Judi Love & Ade Adepitan - in a series of silly games based on the unusual abilities the celebs believe they possess.

You can watch a first look at tonight's episode in the video above.

Iain Stirling said this week: "We’re back for yet another series! People say all celebrities are talentless. Well, we are here to prove some of those people, kind of wrong! But who will reign supreme this year?

"Tune in (after Love Island, obviously) to find out! I’m genuinely buzzing about it! This is the best one yet, I can’t wait for everyone to watch it. It’s the silliest, the madest, the funniest."

He added: "This series we’ve got Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash who wrap presents competitively against one another. It was one of the most enjoyable moments of my life, watching Joe and Stacey scream at each other while wrapping presents!"

Iain went on to praise Stacey, who takes over from Scarlett Moffatt as team captain.

He said: "She is just brilliant. She is an absolute professional, an absolute charmer and a joy to work with. It’s been a real honour actually. TV royalty!"

Iain Stirling's CelebAbility, tonight at 10:05pm on ITV2.