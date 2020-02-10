Celebrity Come Dine With Me line up, results and when to watch

Here's all about Celebrity Come Dine With Me 2020 with who's taking part and results so far.

Following a Christmas special in December, a brand new series is set to air throughout 2020.

The celebrity contestants will be battling to win a cash prize of £1,000 for charity in the new specials for E4.

E4 tease: "The series will bring fresh talent together with familiar faces and see them flex their culinary muscles, or lack thereof, for a charitable cause."

Celebrity Come Dine With Me will begin at 7:30PM on E4 on Monday, January 27.

Episodes will air weeknights at 7:30PM on E4 for three weeks.

Celebrity Come Dine With Me line up of celebrities and results

Week 1 (January 27 - 31)

Taking part were Love Islander Jack Fincham, former boy band legend Abz Love, Tracy Beaker star Dani Harmer, Mark Francis from Made in Chelsea and Pants on Fire comedy duo Donna Preston & Verona Rose. WINNER: Dani Harmer.

Week 2 (February 3 - 7)

Taking part are Tattoo Fixer Jay Hutton, Coronation Street legend Steven Arnold, Geordie Shore alumni Charlotte Crosby, Real Housewives of Cheshire star Dawn Ward and The Office's Ewen MacIntosh (aka 'Keith'). WINNER: Steven Arnold.

Week 3 (February 10 - 14)

Taking part are Blue Peter presenter and TV legend Anthea Turner, former Blazin' Squad member and Love Island star Marcel Somerville, comedian and writer Amelia Dimoldenberg, TV presenter AJ Odudu, and 'Godfather of Gunge' kids' TV presenter Dave Benson Phillips.

Simone Haywood, Head of Factual at MultiStory Media and Executive Producer of Celebrity Come Dine With Me said: “We are delighted to be able to take our successful format to a brand new audience on E4, as part of our ever-growing slate of productions across the country and across every genre.

"Come Dine With Me has always been hugely popular with younger audiences and we’re excited to give it a fresh new twist with our Celebrity Specials.”

In 2019, the Celebrity Christmas Come Dine With Me's line up featured showbiz royalty Debbie McGee, reality TV regular Charlotte Dawson, Drag performer Courtney Act, Snapchat star Stevo The Madman and BAFTA-winning presenting duo Dick and Dom.

You can watch episodes online and catch up via the All4 player.

Alongside Celebrity Come Dine With Me, you can also watch episodes from the main series plus spin-off Couples Come Dine With Me.