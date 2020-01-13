National Television Awards 2020 date and full nominations for NTAs 2020

The National Television Awards 2020 are on their way: From the start time to nominations and voting info - here's all about the NTAs 2020.

David Walliams will host the awards live in 2020 this January - here's all you need to know.

National Television Awards 2020 date

The 2020 NTA ceremony takes place LIVE tonight from The O2 London on 28th January.

As always, the awards will air in full live on ITV, with timings to be confirmed.

You can watch the ceremony for free online (if you're in the UK) via the ITV Hub.

National Television Awards 2020 nominations

You can see the full list of National Television Award nominations 2020 here.

The various categories will see the likes of Strictly, The Voice and Britain's Got Talent battle it out to be named Best Talent Show while EastEnders, Coronation Street, Emmerdale and Hollyoaks fight to be named Best Serial Drama.

In the award for best TV Presenter, Ant and Dec once again make the short list having won the title for a record-breaking 18 years. Hoping to FINALLY end their reign are the likes of Bradley Walsh, Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield.

Meanwhile, David Walliams, Simon Cowell, will.i.am, Sir Tom Jones and RuPaul will fight over who's the best TV judge.

National Television Awards 2020 Voting

The National Television Awards nominations and winners are decided completely by the public.

Voting takes place in a series of rounds between October and the day of the ceremony itself.

You can vote for your favourite online HERE before voting closes for good at 12PM (noon) on Tuesday, 28th January 2020.

The final results will be announced at the NTA ceremony, LIVE at the O2 Arena and broadcast on ITV.