BRITs 2020 results: Winners revealed and full nominations

The BRIT Awards 2020 are tonight - here's a full recap of the results with all the winners and nominations.

The 40th BRITs ceremony took place live tonight from London's O2 arena.

Comedian Jack Whitehall hosted for the third time as the awards were given out and a star-studded line-up of the biggest music stars performed live.

The full shortlist of nominations for the 2020 BRIT awards were revealed in January and tonight the results were revealed. A voting academy made up of approximately 1200 music industry experts throughout the UK decided the winners. The academy is made up of artists, retailers, promoters, agents, publishers, labels, producers and media.

BRIT Awards 2020 winners

New Artist Of The Year (previously British Breakthrough Act)

Lewis Capaldi - WINNER

Aitch

Dave

Mabel

Sam Fender

Female Solo Artist

Mabel - WINNER

Freya Ridings

FKA Twigs

Charli XCX

Mahalia

Male Solo Artist

Stormzy - WINNER

Harry Styles

Lewis Capaldi

Dave

Michael Kiwanuka

International Male Solo Artist

Tyler The Creator - WINNER

Bruce Springsteen

Burna Boy

Dermot Kennedy

Post Malone

Group Of The Year

Foals - WINNER

Coldplay

Bring Me The Horizon

D-Block Europe

Bastille

International Female Solo Artist

Billie Eilish - WINNER

Ariana Grande

Camila Cabello

Lana Del Rey

Lizzo

Song Of The Year (previously British Single)

Lewis Capaldi - Someone You Loved - WINNER

Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber - I Don't Care

Mabel - Don't Call Me Up

Calvin Harris & Rag'n'Bone Man - Giant

Dave ft. Burna Boy - Location

Mark Ronson ft Miley Cyrus - Nothing Breaks Like A Heart

AJ Tracey - Ladbroke Grove

Tom Walker - Just You And I

Sam Smith & Normani - Dancing With A Stranger

Stormzy - Vossi Bop

Mastercard Album Of The Year

Dave - Psychodrama - WINNER

Stormzy - Heavy Is The Head

Michael Kiwanuka - Kiwanuka

Lewis Capaldi - Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent

Harry Styles - Fine Line

The BRITs aired on ITV in the UK.

You can watch the ceremony online and catch up via ITV Hub.