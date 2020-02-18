BRITs 2020 results: Winners revealed and full nominations

The BRIT Awards 2020 are tonight - here's a full recap of the results with all the winners and nominations.
The 40th BRITs ceremony took place live tonight from London's O2 arena.
Comedian Jack Whitehall hosted for the third time as the awards were given out and a star-studded line-up of the biggest music stars performed live.
The full shortlist of nominations for the 2020 BRIT awards were revealed in January and tonight the results were revealed. A voting academy made up of approximately 1200 music industry experts throughout the UK decided the winners. The academy is made up of artists, retailers, promoters, agents, publishers, labels, producers and media.
BRIT Awards 2020 winners
New Artist Of The Year (previously British Breakthrough Act)
Lewis Capaldi - WINNER
Aitch
Dave
Mabel
Sam Fender
Female Solo Artist
Mabel - WINNER
Freya Ridings
FKA Twigs
Charli XCX
Mahalia
Male Solo Artist
Stormzy - WINNER
Harry Styles
Lewis Capaldi
Dave
Michael Kiwanuka
International Male Solo Artist
Tyler The Creator - WINNER
Bruce Springsteen
Burna Boy
Dermot Kennedy
Post Malone
Group Of The Year
Foals - WINNER
Coldplay
Bring Me The Horizon
D-Block Europe
Bastille
International Female Solo Artist
Billie Eilish - WINNER
Ariana Grande
Camila Cabello
Lana Del Rey
Lizzo
Song Of The Year (previously British Single)
Lewis Capaldi - Someone You Loved - WINNER
Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber - I Don't Care
Mabel - Don't Call Me Up
Calvin Harris & Rag'n'Bone Man - Giant
Dave ft. Burna Boy - Location
Mark Ronson ft Miley Cyrus - Nothing Breaks Like A Heart
AJ Tracey - Ladbroke Grove
Tom Walker - Just You And I
Sam Smith & Normani - Dancing With A Stranger
Stormzy - Vossi Bop
Mastercard Album Of The Year
Dave - Psychodrama - WINNER
Stormzy - Heavy Is The Head
Michael Kiwanuka - Kiwanuka
Lewis Capaldi - Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent
Harry Styles - Fine Line
The BRITs aired on ITV in the UK.
You can watch the ceremony online and catch up via ITV Hub.