BRITs 2020 nominations revealed plus air date and host confirmed

The BRIT Awards 2020 are coming and the nominations in full have been revealed tonight.

Here's all the latest from the 2020 BRITs ahead of the awards being given out next month.

BRIT Awards 2020 nominations

The full shortlist of nominations for the 2020 BRIT awards was revealed live on ITV at 5PM on Saturday, January 11. Host Alice Levine announced the nominations across the one hour show.

The full Brits 2020 nominations are available below...

Male Solo Artist

Harry Styles

Lewis Capaldi

Dave

Michael Kiwanuka

Stormzy

Female Solo Artist

Mabel

Freya Ridings

FKA Twigs

Charli XCX

Mahalia

Group Of The Year

Coldplay

Foals

Bring Me The Horizon

D-Block Europe

Bastille

New Artist Of The Year (previously British Breakthrough Act)

Aitch

Lewis Capaldi

Dave

Mabel

Sam Fender

Song Of The Year (previously British Single)

Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber - I Don't Care

Mabel - Don't Call Me Up

Calvin Harris & Rag'n'Bone Man - Giant

Dave ft. Burna Boy - Location

Mark Ronson ft Miley Cyrus - Nothing Breaks Like A Heart

AJ Tracey - Ladbroke Grove

Lewis Capaldi - Someone You Loved

Tom Walker - Just You And I

Sam Smith & Normani - Dancing With A Stranger

Stormzy - Vossi Bop

Mastercard Album Of The Year

Stormzy - Heavy Is The Head

Michael Kiwanuka - Kiwanuka

Lewis Capaldi - Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent

Dave - Psychodrama

Harry Styles - Fine Line

International Male Solo Artist

Bruce Springsteen

Burna Boy

Tyler The Creator

Dermot Kennedy

Post Malone

International Female Solo Artist

Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish

Camila Cabello

Lana Del Rey

Lizzo

It was previously revealed that Celeste is the winner of the 2020 Rising Star Award (previously the Critics’ Choice Award), having been nominated alongside Joy Crookes and Beabadoobee.

BRIT Awards 2020 date, time and channel

The 2020 Brit Awards will take place on Tuesday, February 18 at London's O2 arena.

The show will air live on ITV with timings to be confirmed.

The Brits 2020 will be hosted by comedian Jack Whitehall for a third year.

Jack Whitehall said: “I'm delighted to be back hosting The BRITs for a third time! I'm excited for another night of trying not to put my foot in it in front of the biggest names in the music industry."

BRIT Awards tickets

You can be in the audience for the BRIT Awards in 2020 at the O2 Arena.

You need to be at least 16 years old and can purchase tickets from TheO2.co.uk.