BRITs 2020 nominations revealed plus air date and host confirmed

The BRIT Awards 2020 are coming and the nominations in full have been revealed tonight.
Here's all the latest from the 2020 BRITs ahead of the awards being given out next month.
BRIT Awards 2020 nominations
The full shortlist of nominations for the 2020 BRIT awards was revealed live on ITV at 5PM on Saturday, January 11. Host Alice Levine announced the nominations across the one hour show.
The full Brits 2020 nominations are available below...
Male Solo Artist
Harry Styles
Lewis Capaldi
Dave
Michael Kiwanuka
Stormzy
Female Solo Artist
Mabel
Freya Ridings
FKA Twigs
Charli XCX
Mahalia
Group Of The Year
Coldplay
Foals
Bring Me The Horizon
D-Block Europe
Bastille
New Artist Of The Year (previously British Breakthrough Act)
Aitch
Lewis Capaldi
Dave
Mabel
Sam Fender
Song Of The Year (previously British Single)
Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber - I Don't Care
Mabel - Don't Call Me Up
Calvin Harris & Rag'n'Bone Man - Giant
Dave ft. Burna Boy - Location
Mark Ronson ft Miley Cyrus - Nothing Breaks Like A Heart
AJ Tracey - Ladbroke Grove
Lewis Capaldi - Someone You Loved
Tom Walker - Just You And I
Sam Smith & Normani - Dancing With A Stranger
Stormzy - Vossi Bop
Mastercard Album Of The Year
Stormzy - Heavy Is The Head
Michael Kiwanuka - Kiwanuka
Lewis Capaldi - Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent
Dave - Psychodrama
Harry Styles - Fine Line
International Male Solo Artist
Bruce Springsteen
Burna Boy
Tyler The Creator
Dermot Kennedy
Post Malone
International Female Solo Artist
Ariana Grande
Billie Eilish
Camila Cabello
Lana Del Rey
Lizzo
It was previously revealed that Celeste is the winner of the 2020 Rising Star Award (previously the Critics’ Choice Award), having been nominated alongside Joy Crookes and Beabadoobee.
BRIT Awards 2020 date, time and channel
The 2020 Brit Awards will take place on Tuesday, February 18 at London's O2 arena.
The show will air live on ITV with timings to be confirmed.
The Brits 2020 will be hosted by comedian Jack Whitehall for a third year.
Jack Whitehall said: “I'm delighted to be back hosting The BRITs for a third time! I'm excited for another night of trying not to put my foot in it in front of the biggest names in the music industry."
BRIT Awards tickets
You can be in the audience for the BRIT Awards in 2020 at the O2 Arena.
You need to be at least 16 years old and can purchase tickets from TheO2.co.uk.