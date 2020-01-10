Holidaying with Jane McDonald and Friends continues on Channel 5 tonight with visits to Bucharest, North Wales and Ibiza.

Never one to sit still when there is exploring to be done, excursion expert Jane McDonald's new travel show is perfect for today’s armchair tourists.

Airing Friday nights at 9PM on Channel 5, Holidaying with Jane McDonald and Friends sees Jane and a rotating cast of celebrity guests travelling the globe to help us choose our dream holiday, road-testing everything each resort has to offer.

This week, Jane heads for a weekend break to the Eastern European city of Bucharest, often referred to as the Paris of the East.

She explores the old town on foot, takes a food and culture tour round the culinary hotspots, and drives a mini racing car around the famous landmarks.

Meanwhile, model and presenter Jodie Kidd, who is on a staycation weekend in North Wales with her partner Joe.

They take the 120-year-old steam train up Snowdon mountain, explore the magical village of Portmerion, and learn to surf in Wales’ only artificial surfing lagoon.

Elsewhere, Coronation Street star Lucy Fallon (pictured) takes her mum Angela on a relaxing weekend to Ibiza, where they enjoy shopping in the old town, take a boat-trip to explore the caves round the coast, and experience a sunset drumming experience on Cala Benirras beach.

Celebrity guests coming up over the next few weeks include Greg Rutherford, Angellica Bell, Lesley Joseph, Gaby Roslin, Chris Bisson, James and Ola Jordan, Tommy Walsh and Johnny Ball

Holidaying with Jane McDonald & Friends airs Fridays, 9pm on Channel 5