Death in Paradise 2020 cast and spoilers from series 9 of BBC One show

Death in Paradise 2020 continues on BBC One with Series 9 tonight - who's on the cast?

Filmed on the French-Caribbean island of Guadeloupe, the award-winning drama returns to BBC One for the next episode of its ninth series this evening.

It's the third of eight episodes in the new series. You can watch past episodes online via the BBC iPlayer.

Death in Paradise cast

Ardal O’Hanlon will reprise his role as lead detective DI Jack Mooney for the latest run of episodes.

The cast will also see Tobi Bakare (Officer JP Hooper), Shyko Amos (Officer Ruby Patterson), Don Warrington (Commissioner Selwyn Patterson) and Elizabeth Bourgine (Catherine Bordey) all return alongside new series regular Aude Legastelois (DS Madeleine Dumas).

They will be joined by newcomer to the show Ralf Little who takes on the role of Detective Inspector Neville Parker.

Meanwhile, guest stars on the cast for 2020 include Steve Pemberton (Inside No.9), Nina Wadia (EastEnders), Javone Prince (PhoneShop), Jade Anouka (Cleaning Up), Adrian Edmondson (The Young Ones), Alexander Vlahos (Versailles), Nell Hudson (Victoria), Samuel West (Mr Selfridge) and Samantha Bond (Downton Abbey).

Also appearing will be Louise Brealey (Sherlock), Matt King (Peep Show), Clare Hope-Ashitey (Doctor Foster), Elliot Cowan (The Spanish Princess), Amanda Hale (The White Queen), Alexandra Roach (Sanditon), Adrian Bower (The Last Kingdom), Michael Obiora (Luther), Chanel Cresswell (Trollied), Sam Troughton (Chernobyl), Ellen Thomas (Casualty), Peter De Jersey (Broadchurch), Kadiff Kirwan (Timewasters), Andi Osho (Curfew) and Barbara Flynn (The Durrells).

Death in Paradise spoilers

In the fifth episode tonight (February 6), celebrations at the launch of the new luxury Henderson resort in Saint Marie are cut short when British developer Neil Henderson’s (Steve Pemberton) daughter, Tamsin Lewis (Chanel Creswell), is found electrocuted in her hotel bathtub with the door locked from the inside.

As all evidence points towards suicide and Commissioner Selwyn Patterson (Don Warrington) concludes this to be the case, the team calls for reinforcement from Manchester, as D.I Neville Parker (Ralf Little) flies over to Saint Marie temporarily to confirm and close the case as suspected suicide. However, an empty mouth guard case and packet of sleeping pills results in Neville extending his stay, much to his dismay, as he investigates it as a murder.

With suspicion falling upon Tamsin’s family - her father Neil, his wife Joanne Henderson (Samantha Bond) and their son-in-law Charlie Lewis (Thomas Varey) - their previously tight family dynamic appears to be cracking...

However, since all of them having an alibi and Tamsin’s door was locked from the inside at the time of her death, the team struggles to prove foul play.

Meanwhile, Madeleine, JP and Ruby try to make the new detective feel at home during his short stay - but Neville is finding it hard to acclimatise to island life.

Death in Paradise airs tonight at 9PM on BBC One.