Death in Paradise 2020 cast and spoilers from series 9 of BBC One show

Death in Paradise 2020 begins on BBC One for Series 9 tonight - who's on the cast?

Filmed on the French-Caribbean island of Guadeloupe, the award-winning drama returns to BBC One for the first episode of its ninth series this evening.

It's the first of eight episodes in the new series. You can watch past episodes online via the BBC iPlayer.

Death in Paradise cast

Ardal O’Hanlon will reprise his role as lead detective DI Jack Mooney for the latest run of episodes.

The cast will also see Tobi Bakare (Officer JP Hooper), Shyko Amos (Officer Ruby Patterson), Don Warrington (Commissioner Selwyn Patterson) and Elizabeth Bourgine (Catherine Bordey) all return alongside new series regular Aude Legastelois (DS Madeleine Dumas).

They will be joined by newcomer Ralf Little who takes on the role of Detective Inspector Neville Parker.

Meanwhile, guest stars on the cast for 2020 include Steve Pemberton (Inside No.9), Nina Wadia (EastEnders), Javone Prince (PhoneShop), Jade Anouka (Cleaning Up), Adrian Edmondson (The Young Ones), Alexander Vlahos (Versailles), Nell Hudson (Victoria), Samuel West (Mr Selfridge) and Samantha Bond (Downton Abbey).

Also appearing will be Louise Brealey (Sherlock), Matt King (Peep Show), Clare Hope-Ashitey (Doctor Foster), Elliot Cowan (The Spanish Princess), Amanda Hale (The White Queen), Alexandra Roach (Sanditon), Adrian Bower (The Last Kingdom), Michael Obiora (Luther), Chanel Cresswell (Trollied), Sam Troughton (Chernobyl), Ellen Thomas (Casualty), Peter De Jersey (Broadchurch), Kadiff Kirwan (Timewasters), Andi Osho (Curfew) and Barbara Flynn (The Durrells).

Death in Paradise spoilers

In the first episode tonight (January 9), we’re back to the sun-soaked Caribbean for New Year’s Eve, where Aaron McCormack (Elliot Cowan) and his wife Vanessa (Amanda Hale) are set to enjoy an evening of festivities at Aaron’s company Cariba Airways, alongside his employees, including Aaron’s assistant Tabatha (Nell Hudson).

Aaron heads to the party alone, but celebrations quickly come to a halt when Vanessa is found stabbed - all while Aaron is doing the rounds at the party. D.I Jack Mooney, along with his trusted team of D.S. Madeleine Dumas, Officer JP Hooper and Officer Ruby Patterson, are quickly on the scene, but are welcomed by some inconclusive CCTV footage and an eerie message left by a perpetrator in a devil mask.

When Charles Crabtree (Adrian Edmondson) witnesses a further attack by the same masked murderer on Donald McCormack (Samuel West), the estranged brother of Aaron, the team is baffled. As another cryptic message found at the second crime scene, and each suspect is found to have an alibi, the team struggle to find who is behind this joint attack on the siblings - and why.

Meanwhile, Jack continues to get into the swing of island life at the local dance hall, but surprises himself when he finds a new dance partner.

Death in Paradise airs tonight at 9PM on BBC One.