Grantchester 2020 cast and spoilers from series 5 of the ITV drama

Grantchester continues on ITV tonight with Series 5 and here's all you need to know.

From the Grantchester 2020 cast to the next episode spoilers, here's the low down on series 5 of the hit ITV show.

Grantchester is back tonight (February 7) on ITV from 9PM with the fifth of six new hour-long episodes.

Series five picks up a year after the events of the last series, which saw young, new parish priest Will Davenport become DI Geordie Keating’s new crime-fighting partner.

Grantchester cast

Tom Brittney and Robson Green appear as Grantchester's 1950s crime fighting duo, clergyman Will Davenport and Police Inspector Geordie Keating.

See the full Granchester 2020 cast below...

Leonard Finch - AL WEAVER

Mrs Chapman - TESSA PEAKE-JONES

Cathy Keating - KACEY AINSWORTH

Jack Chapman - NICK BRIMBLE

Daniel Marlowe - OLIVER DIMSDALE

Ellie Harding - LAUREN CARSE

Amelia - JEMMA REDGRAVE

Vic - ROSS BOATMAN

Diana - PAULA WILCOX

Grantchester spoilers

It's tonight's fifth episode (February 7), as Geordie and Will head to a charity boxing match at Vic’s gym, both men put on a brave face and hide the worries haunting them both.

Geordie’s hoping for a ‘manly’ night at the fight, with Jack and Leonard joining in the fun: an escape from the problems at home and the strain of the job. And Will revels in the night as well, this place giving him the purpose he so desperately needs...

It’s a full house at the gym as Matthew and Luke face off in the ring, seemingly proving Vic’s belief that given a second chance, anyone can turn their life around. But after a match takes an unexpected twist, Will wonders if he’s misjudged Matthew all along...

Meanwhile Leonard tries to reunite the warring Chapmans, who seem determined never to see eye-to-eye again.

Grantchester airs at 9PM on ITV.

You can watch episodes online and catch up on the ITV Hub.