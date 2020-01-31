Grantchester 2020 cast and spoilers from series 5 of the ITV drama

Grantchester continues on ITV tonight with Series 5 and here's all you need to know.

From the Grantchester 2020 cast to the next episode spoilers, here's the low down on series 5 of the hit ITV show.

Grantchester is back tonight (January 31) on ITV from 9PM with the fourth of six new hour-long episodes.

Series five picks up a year after the events of the last series, which saw young, new parish priest Will Davenport become DI Geordie Keating’s new crime-fighting partner.

Grantchester cast

Tom Brittney and Robson Green appear as Grantchester's 1950s crime fighting duo, clergyman Will Davenport and Police Inspector Geordie Keating.

See the full Granchester 2020 cast below...

Leonard Finch - AL WEAVER

Mrs Chapman - TESSA PEAKE-JONES

Cathy Keating - KACEY AINSWORTH

Jack Chapman - NICK BRIMBLE

Daniel Marlowe - OLIVER DIMSDALE

Ellie Harding - LAUREN CARSE

Amelia - JEMMA REDGRAVE

Vic - ROSS BOATMAN

Diana - PAULA WILCOX

Grantchester spoilers

It's tonight's fourth episode (January 31), when a young man is found dead and stark naked out on the Fens, Will and Geordie discover ties to a Cambridge research project experimenting with mind altering drugs.

As the case gets murkier, Will’s own feelings of guilt about his father’s death and his conflicted feelings about Ellie start to take their toll. Is he prepared to delve deep within himself to find the answers? With everything else in his life seemingly in the pits, he’ll need the help of his friends to figure this one out.

Similarly, the Keatings face one of their toughest decisions yet, after a catastrophically awkward dinner party leaves more than just the baked alaska burnt around the edges. Will Cathy finally tell Geordie the truth about her mother?

And with the Chapman feud showing no sign of relenting, Leonard must try to convince Mrs C that there’s good in the world, but will the most wilful woman in the parish ever come round?

Grantchester airs at 9PM on ITV.

You can watch episodes online and catch up on the ITV Hub.