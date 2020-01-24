Grantchester 2020 cast and spoilers from series 5 of the ITV drama

Grantchester continues on ITV tonight with Series 5 and here's all you need to know.

From the Grantchester 2020 cast to the next episode spoilers, here's the low down on series 5 of the hit ITV show.

Grantchester is back tonight (January 24) on ITV from 9PM with the third of six new hour-long episodes.

Series five picks up a year after the events of the last series, which saw young, new parish priest Will Davenport become DI Geordie Keating’s new crime-fighting partner.

Grantchester cast

Tom Brittney and Robson Green appear as Grantchester's 1950s crime fighting duo, clergyman Will Davenport and Police Inspector Geordie Keating.

See the full Granchester 2020 cast below...

Leonard Finch - AL WEAVER

Mrs Chapman - TESSA PEAKE-JONES

Cathy Keating - KACEY AINSWORTH

Jack Chapman - NICK BRIMBLE

Daniel Marlowe - OLIVER DIMSDALE

Ellie Harding - LAUREN CARSE

Amelia - JEMMA REDGRAVE

Vic - ROSS BOATMAN

Diana - PAULA WILCOX

Grantchester spoilers

It's tonight's third episode (January 24), after a bumpy start to their relationship, Will and journalist Ellie go on their first date with a trip to the ‘flicks’. But a scream from the projection booth cuts the romance short as they discover a brutal murder has taken place within the cinema.

Geordie arrives to investigate and discovers movie star connections, oddball employees and Cambridge’s own answer to Marilyn Monroe. All that, plus a link to the Asian subcontinent - because just like in any good film-noir, a shadowy figure emerges from Jack Chapman’s past, and refuses to retreat without causing a stir. But as Mrs C is drawn into the murder investigation, is she ready to hear the truth about her husband?

Cathy’s mum Diana takes the kids out for the day, which ends up worrying Cathy far more than it should.

Will also has his hands full with Matthew, the boy from the boxing gym who he’s trying to set back on the straight and narrow. But Matthew is proving a tricky convert to the side of the angels, and even disrupts Will and Ellie’s first romantic moments at the cinema.

Is this one relationship that’s going to end up on the cutting room floor?

Grantchester airs at 9PM on ITV.

You can watch episodes online and catch up on the ITV Hub.