Grantchester 2020 cast and spoilers from series 5 of the ITV drama

Grantchester continues on ITV tonight with Series 5 and here's all you need to know.

From the Grantchester 2020 cast to the next episode spoilers, here's the low down on series 5 of the hit ITV show.

Grantchester is back tonight (January 17) on ITV from 9PM with the second of six new hour-long episodes.

Series five picks up a year after the events of the last series, which saw young, new parish priest Will Davenport become DI Geordie Keating’s new crime-fighting partner.

Grantchester cast

Tom Brittney and Robson Green appear as Grantchester's 1950s crime fighting duo, clergyman Will Davenport and Police Inspector Geordie Keating.

See the full Granchester 2020 cast below...

Leonard Finch - AL WEAVER

Mrs Chapman - TESSA PEAKE-JONES

Cathy Keating - KACEY AINSWORTH

Jack Chapman - NICK BRIMBLE

Daniel Marlowe - OLIVER DIMSDALE

Ellie Harding - LAUREN CARSE

Amelia - JEMMA REDGRAVE

Vic - ROSS BOATMAN

Diana - PAULA WILCOX

Grantchester spoilers

It's tonight's second episode, Will and Leonard witness a deadly and deliberate hit-and-run in Grantchester. Geordie traces the car to a pair of decidedly dysfunctional brothers whose house lies far off the beaten path.

The victim’s wife, his employee and the two brothers are all damaged characters caught in a web of lies and betrayals, and it’s not just secrets that are hiding within the brothers’ grounds.

And at home, Will and Geordie both struggle as unwelcome guests look set to stay. Will’s mum Amelia seems to have found a carbon copy of his late father in her new beau, St John.

All of which makes Will supremely grateful for his new mission at the boxing gym, helping wayward youths with new pal, Vic Morgan.

And a new television set lands in the Vicarage - just in time for Eurovision! As Leonard tries to bustle Mrs C out for the night, is it more than just this ‘coming together of nations’ that’s getting him excited?

Grantchester airs at 9PM on ITV.

You can watch episodes online and catch up on the ITV Hub.