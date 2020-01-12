Vera 2020 cast and spoilers from series 10 of the ITV drama

ITV’s top-rating crime drama Vera begins its tenth series tonight with the first instalment of a four-part run.

Following the huge success of series nine, award winning actress, Brenda Blethyn dons her infamous mac and hat to play the unorthodox but brilliantly perceptive Detective Chief Inspector Vera Stanhope, in chilling feature length episodes set against the backdrop of the North East.

Series 10 of Vera is made up of four stand alone episodes, each two hours long.

The first and final episode for 2020 airs at 8PM on Sunday, January 12. You can watch episodes for free online and catch up via the ITV Hub.

Vera 2020 cast

Alongside Brenda Blethyn in the title role, Kenny Doughty will return as Detective Sergeant Aiden Healy, who over the years has proved himself to be a strong and reliable partner to DCI Stanhope.

Completing Vera’s team is Jon Morrison who plays DC Kenny Lockhart, Riley Jones who plays DC Mark Edwards, Ibinabo Jack who plays DC Jacqueline Williams and Paul Kaye who returns as Pathologist Dr. Malcolm Donahue.

Joining the cast are...

Freddie Gill - JONATHAN SPENCER

Nasir Ali - AJAY CHHABRA

Donnie Tripp - BARRY AIRD

Jade Gill - CHARLOTTE PYKE

Riley Gill - JOSH BARROW

Tina Tripp - MARIAN MCLOUGHLIN

Lee Tripp - BRIAN LONSDALE

Laura Whitelock - AMAKA OKAFOR

Nathan Whitelock - SIMON TRINDER

Anna Wilby - ANINE BIRKETT

Agrah Ali - JAY SAIGHAL

Saddiq Ali - VIRAJ JUNEJA

Sean Forrest - JALAAL HARTLEY

Danny Gillespie - DAVID BIRRELL

Paramedic - CHARITY BEDU-ADDO

Vera spoilers

The first episode is called Blood Will Tell and is written by Paul Logue and directed by Paul Gay.

Vera finds herself having to unravel the circumstances of self-styled entrepreneur Freddie Gill’s death when his body is found by bailiffs attempting to repossess his house.

Freddie is estranged from his wife and son – Jade and Riley Gill - who are now living back at her family's beloved pub with her formidable mother Tina Tripp, volatile brother Lee and taciturn uncle Darren.

Matters are further complicated when Vera finds out Jade’s father Arthur, having recently succumbed to terminal illness, had secretly been keeping ties with Freddie despite him having been ejected from the family.

Vera soon discovers Freddie’s professional life is just as turbulent when she learns the used-car sales company he runs with business partner and lifelong friend Nasir Ali, is failing and it is targeted by an arson attack.

Vera must uncover whether the motive behind Freddie’s death comes from the trouble at the heart of his family, his desperate financial crises or his glances with organised crime.

