Vera 2020 cast and spoilers from series 10 of the ITV drama

ITV’s top-rating crime drama Vera concludes its tenth series tonight with the final instalment of a four-part run.

Following the huge success of series nine, award winning actress, Brenda Blethyn dons her infamous mac and hat to play the unorthodox but brilliantly perceptive Detective Chief Inspector Vera Stanhope, in chilling feature length episodes set against the backdrop of the North East.

Series 10 of Vera is made up of four stand alone episodes, each two hours long.

The fourth episode for 2020 airs at 8PM on Sunday, February 2. You can watch episodes for free online and catch up via the ITV Hub or purchase series 10 of Vera on DVD here.

Vera 2020 cast

Alongside Brenda Blethyn in the title role, Kenny Doughty will return as Detective Sergeant Aiden Healy, who over the years has proved himself to be a strong and reliable partner to DCI Stanhope.

Completing Vera’s team is Jon Morrison who plays DC Kenny Lockhart, Riley Jones who plays DC Mark Edwards, Ibinabo Jack who plays DC Jacqueline Williams and Paul Kaye who returns as Pathologist Dr. Malcolm Donahue.

Joining the cast are...

Freddie Gill - JONATHAN SPENCER

Nasir Ali - AJAY CHHABRA

Donnie Tripp - BARRY AIRD

Jade Gill - CHARLOTTE PYKE

Riley Gill - JOSH BARROW

Tina Tripp - MARIAN MCLOUGHLIN

Lee Tripp - BRIAN LONSDALE

Laura Whitelock - AMAKA OKAFOR

Nathan Whitelock - SIMON TRINDER

Anna Wilby - ANINE BIRKETT

Agrah Ali - JAY SAIGHAL

Saddiq Ali - VIRAJ JUNEJA

Sean Forrest - JALAAL HARTLEY

Danny Gillespie - DAVID BIRRELL

Paramedic - CHARITY BEDU-ADDO

Vera spoilers

The fourth episode is called The Escape Turn.

When wealthy betting shop magnate Alun Wilmott is shot and killed after returning home early amid a terrifying home invasion, it's assumed that he is the unlucky victim of a burglary gone wrong.

The culprits abscond with a huge amount of cash from Alun’s personal safe, leaving his wife and daughter (Louise and Jess Wilmott) traumatised in their wake. Vera suspects and inside job and immediately targets the affluent neighbourhood’s shady head of private security, Ciaran Duggan, whose history of violent crime calls his reformed character into question.

As Vera’s team delve deeper into Alun’s life, she discovers a paranoid and possessive man whose family and business interests were being targeted on all sides. Wilmott’s passion project, a greyhound racing stadium where his empire first began, is a drain on company funds in the age of online gambling.

Ruthless, cost-cutting business policies made enemies out of disgruntled gamblers and over-worked bookmakers alike. The sharks were circling, calling for Alun to be sacked as CEO.

But as Vera soon discovers, the truth behind Alun’s tragic death may be far more insidious and meticulously planned than first appears.

Vera airs tonight, February 2, at 8PM on ITV.