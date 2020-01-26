Vera 2020 cast and spoilers from series 10 of the ITV drama

ITV’s top-rating crime drama Vera continues its tenth series tonight with the second instalment of a four-part run.

Following the huge success of series nine, award winning actress, Brenda Blethyn dons her infamous mac and hat to play the unorthodox but brilliantly perceptive Detective Chief Inspector Vera Stanhope, in chilling feature length episodes set against the backdrop of the North East.

Series 10 of Vera is made up of four stand alone episodes, each two hours long.

The third episode for 2020 airs at 8PM on Sunday, January 26. You can watch episodes for free online and catch up via the ITV Hub.

Vera 2020 cast

Alongside Brenda Blethyn in the title role, Kenny Doughty will return as Detective Sergeant Aiden Healy, who over the years has proved himself to be a strong and reliable partner to DCI Stanhope.

Completing Vera’s team is Jon Morrison who plays DC Kenny Lockhart, Riley Jones who plays DC Mark Edwards, Ibinabo Jack who plays DC Jacqueline Williams and Paul Kaye who returns as Pathologist Dr. Malcolm Donahue.

Joining the cast are...

Freddie Gill - JONATHAN SPENCER

Nasir Ali - AJAY CHHABRA

Donnie Tripp - BARRY AIRD

Jade Gill - CHARLOTTE PYKE

Riley Gill - JOSH BARROW

Tina Tripp - MARIAN MCLOUGHLIN

Lee Tripp - BRIAN LONSDALE

Laura Whitelock - AMAKA OKAFOR

Nathan Whitelock - SIMON TRINDER

Anna Wilby - ANINE BIRKETT

Agrah Ali - JAY SAIGHAL

Saddiq Ali - VIRAJ JUNEJA

Sean Forrest - JALAAL HARTLEY

Danny Gillespie - DAVID BIRRELL

Paramedic - CHARITY BEDU-ADDO

Vera spoilers

The third episode is called Dirty.

Luke Sumner’s body is discovered close to his flat in Newcastle, but pathology concludes that the killing blow could have occurred several hours before he succumbed to his injuries, prompting Vera (Brenda Blethyn) to piece together Luke’s final hours in order to investigate his murder.

But Luke’s life is perplexingly spartan; working a punishing number of shifts for commercial cleaning company, ECS, and severing all ties to the quaint rural village where he grew up - including his mother Carmel. Carmel and Luke have barely spoken in the last eight years, both of them still haunted by the murder of Luke’s have-a-go-hero father Seth by a petty burglar.

When Vera finds out Luke left work in a rage, mid-shift she turns her attention to Luke’s amiable employers, Sonia and Clive Brock. But behind their helpful veneer, Vera uncovers disturbing claims of workplace intimidation and harassment.

As the team build a portrait of Luke’s world, they reveal a pattern of violence and self-loathing recurring throughout his life. Vera finds herself having to unpack Luke’s tragic past to discover the truth about his recent emotional turmoil and in so doing, catch his killer.

Vera airs tonight, January 26, at 8PM on ITV.