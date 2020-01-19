Vera 2020 cast and spoilers from series 10 of the ITV drama

ITV’s top-rating crime drama Vera continues its tenth series tonight with the second instalment of a four-part run.

Following the huge success of series nine, award winning actress, Brenda Blethyn dons her infamous mac and hat to play the unorthodox but brilliantly perceptive Detective Chief Inspector Vera Stanhope, in chilling feature length episodes set against the backdrop of the North East.

Series 10 of Vera is made up of four stand alone episodes, each two hours long.

The second episode for 2020 airs at 8PM on Sunday, January 19. You can watch episodes for free online and catch up via the ITV Hub.

Vera 2020 cast

Alongside Brenda Blethyn in the title role, Kenny Doughty will return as Detective Sergeant Aiden Healy, who over the years has proved himself to be a strong and reliable partner to DCI Stanhope.

Completing Vera’s team is Jon Morrison who plays DC Kenny Lockhart, Riley Jones who plays DC Mark Edwards, Ibinabo Jack who plays DC Jacqueline Williams and Paul Kaye who returns as Pathologist Dr. Malcolm Donahue.

Joining the cast are...

Freddie Gill - JONATHAN SPENCER

Nasir Ali - AJAY CHHABRA

Donnie Tripp - BARRY AIRD

Jade Gill - CHARLOTTE PYKE

Riley Gill - JOSH BARROW

Tina Tripp - MARIAN MCLOUGHLIN

Lee Tripp - BRIAN LONSDALE

Laura Whitelock - AMAKA OKAFOR

Nathan Whitelock - SIMON TRINDER

Anna Wilby - ANINE BIRKETT

Agrah Ali - JAY SAIGHAL

Saddiq Ali - VIRAJ JUNEJA

Sean Forrest - JALAAL HARTLEY

Danny Gillespie - DAVID BIRRELL

Paramedic - CHARITY BEDU-ADDO

Vera spoilers

The second episode is called Parent Not Expected.

The body of 19-year-old apprentice electrician Dennis Bayliss is discovered, washed up on the shore of a North Northumberland rural estate. DCI Vera Stanhope is called to investigate and soon encounters the Walken family, who run a booming salmon farm off the coast of their land.

Dennis turns out to be the estranged son of Steph and Rob Bayliss who are left crippled by his death, having lost him once already when he abandoned them to seek out his biological father; Thomas Walken!

Vera discovers tensions and fallouts have been a feature of Dennis’ life since a DNA home-test kit – a gift from his now ex-girlfriend, Phoebe - revealed the secret about his paternity, dropping a genealogical bombshell between the two families.

It appears Dennis was caught in a downward emotional spiral, alienating his parents and friends and apparently turning to dealing prescription drugs to supplement his income. But Vera has to look closer at the strained relationships of Dennis' two families in order to find the truth about his death.

Vera airs tonight, January 19, at 8PM on ITV.