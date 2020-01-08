Bradley Walsh faces shark cage diving in new series of Breaking Dad

Bradley Walsh and son Barney are back on the road for a brand new series of Breaking Dad.

Actor and presenter Bradley Walsh and his 21-year-old actor son Barney return for a brand-new six-part run of Bradley Walsh & Son: Breaking Dad on ITV.

The first episode airs tonight (Wednesday, January 8) at 8PM.

But before then you can watch a first look at the opening instalment below as Barney reveals he's taking dad Bradley shark cage diving.

Bradley doesn’t react well: “I ain’t going in no shark cage and that’s the end of that. I’d rather jump out of another plane. They’re sharks! Their job is to be dangerous! What do you do? I’m a shark. What do you do for a living? I’m dangerous. That’s the end of it.”

Series one saw Bradley dragged kicking and screaming on an epic road trip across America by his son Barney. They might be father and son but when it comes to travelling they remain worlds apart.

As Bradley approaches his 60th birthday he is keen to relax, while Barney wants to live life a little more on the edge and takes the lead in planning another adventurous trip that his dad will never forget.

Bradley and Barney ended the last episode in the deep South, so where better to start their next epic adventure than at the southernmost point of the continental USA: the Florida Keys.

With a route that will take in Florida, Georgia and then head north through the East Coast states, the trip promises more thrills, spills and excessive adrenaline levels thanks to a spot of shark diving and the lure of white-water rafting.

In the opening episode of the first series, Bradley and Barney are back on American soil in the Sunshine State of Florida and Bradley is tentatively behind the wheel of their massive new RV, complete with its surprise customised ‘BRADNEY’ number plate.

After immediately taking the wrong route, anxious Bradley claims: “This just seems a little bit wider than the other one Barn…we’re back on the road son!”

During their trip they visit Sloppy Joes bar where Barney gets to enjoy his first drink in America.

They then try out hydro flight waterjet boarding before finishing their first leg of the trip with a gentle singsong and some peaceful fishing by a stunning lake at sunset.

Bradley Walsh & Son: Breaking Dad returns to ITV tonight at 8pm.