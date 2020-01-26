SAS: Who Dares Wins 2020 contestants revealed

SAS Who Dares Wins is back for 2020 - meet the line up of contestants here.
For series 5, Chief Instructor, Ant Middleton and his team of Directing Staff, Foxy, Billy and Ollie, are returning to the spiritual homeland of the SAS – Scotland.
This series will see twenty-five men and women taken to a remote Scottish Island and put through what the DS believe is their toughest, most unforgiving selection course yet.
And in a big twist for 2020, there's a mole! Former SAS professional Jay will be placed among the recruits for the first six days of the course, feeding information to the team.
In another new element for the series, along with facing tough physical tasks on land, the recruits will have the added challenge of operating on the oceans around the highlands of Scotland.
Meet the line up of recruits below...
SAS: Who Dares Wins 2020 contestants
Kirsty Hendey 32-year-old Business Consultant from London. Instagram username: @kirstyhendey
Bethany Robinson 27-year-old Art Teacher from Cornwall. Instagram username: @sportybethcf
Elouise Gregor 26-year-old Solicitor from Cornwall. Instagram username: @elliegregor
Kim Ngo 32-year-old Fitness Trainer from London. Instagram username: @kimmayco
Nicola McGrath 40-year-old Civil Servant from Taunton. Instagram username: @nicolamcgrath831
Carmen 40-year-old Train Driver from Liverpool
Carla 40-year-old Business Development Manager from London
Donna 36-year-old Private Security from Essex
Ellise 29-year-old Part time stunt performer and part time support worker from Birmingham. Instagram username: @ellisegrizzle
Kirsty R 32-year-old Work Planner for Water Company from Trowbridge
Shakiba 26-year-old PHD Student from Southampton
Sybella 32-year-old Nutritional Advisor from Nottinghamshire. Instagram username: @sybella.davis
Mark aka Cybil War 31-year-old Marketing Manager and Drag Queen from London
Jerrome 29-year-old Personal Trainer from North London
Pavandeep 31-year-old Trainee Ophthalmic Surgeon from Slough
Owen 42-year-old Postman from South Shields
Myles Martin 21-year-old Student from London. Instagram username: @mylesmartinpt
Amos 32-year-old Pathology Technician from London
Ammar Mousa 25-year-old from Macclesfield . Instagram username: @ammarmousa
Chris B 30-year-old Advanced Weight-loss Practitioner from London
Korey 32-year-old Builder from Plymouth
Oliver Jones 31-year-old Painter and Decorator from Swansea. Instagram username: @oliverjones87
James 30-year-old Estate Agent Director from Leeds
THE MOLE: Jay/Jamie - 36-year-old former SAS professional with 10 years of experience
Jay joins the series as recruit number ‘4’, ‘Jamie’. He is tasked with working undercover for the Directing Staff (DS), before joining them as ‘Jay’ - the fifth member of the team.
SAS: Who Dares Wins started on Sunday, January 5 on Channel 4.
Episodes will air at 9PM weekly on Sundays for six weeks.
You're able to watch episodes online and catch up from All4 player.