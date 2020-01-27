Silent Witness 2020 cast and spoilers from the brand new series

Silent Witness is back with its 23rd series on BBC One tonight - who's on the cast and what's going on this time around?

BBC's Silent Witness continues its new 10-part run from 9PM this evening (January 27).

The longest running British crime drama currently airing on TV, the series follows a team of forensic pathologists helping police solve murders using clues found on the bodies of the victims - the silent witnesses.

Emilia Fox (Dr Nikki Alexander), Richard Lintern (Dr Thomas Chamberlin), David Caves (Jack Hodgson) and Liz Carr (Clarissa Mullery) return as the dynamic Lyell unit, for five new topical thrilling two-part contemporary stories set against the familiar landscapes of London.

Silent Witness spoilers

In this week's latest two-part story, teenagers messing around in a stolen car collide with a concrete pillar in a multi-story car park. The joyriders escape, but within the smashed concrete, the unmistakable form of a skull is revealed.

After painstakingly extracting the skeleton encased inside, Nikki and the Lyell team must investigate a suspicious death from 20 years ago.

Meanwhile Clarissa faces a difficult decision regarding her mother’s care.

In part two (airing tomorrow, Tuesday, January 28), The Lyell team identify the concrete-encased remains as those of Derek Marshall, survived by his wife Sue and sister Ann.

Clarissa traces payments to a cryogenics facility, leading to the discovery of another suspicious death.

Lacking any proper documentation, the coroner orders a post-mortem into the cryogenically frozen body. How did they die and why was the decision made to freeze them?

You can watch episodes for free online and catch up (for UK viewers) via the BBC iPlayer here.

Silent Witness airs tonight, on Monday, January 27 at 9PM. The next episode air Tuesday, January 28 at 9PM.

Other episodes in the series will see the Lyell Centre battle to uncover the truth behind a private plane crash and deal with scientific research gone wrong.