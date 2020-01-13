Silent Witness 2020 cast and spoilers from the brand new series

Silent Witness is back with its 23rd series on BBC One tonight - who's on the cast and what's going on this time around?

BBC's Silent Witness continues its new 10-part run from 9PM this evening (January 13).

The longest running British crime drama currently airing on TV, the series follows a team of forensic pathologists helping police solve murders using clues found on the bodies of the victims - the silent witnesses.

Emilia Fox (Dr Nikki Alexander), Richard Lintern (Dr Thomas Chamberlin), David Caves (Jack Hodgson) and Liz Carr (Clarissa Mullery) return as the dynamic Lyell unit, for five new topical thrilling two-part contemporary stories set against the familiar landscapes of London.

Silent Witness spoilers

In this week's latest two-part story, when a body is found in a field near the village of Hartford, Nikki and the Lyell team confirm it is that of missing teenager Jason Forbes.

Working to the theory that most killers strike ‘close to home’, the ambitious DCI Claire Ashby is committed to proving the guilt of her main suspect, local locksmith Malcolm Wilde. Is she narrowing her focus too soon?

In part two (airing Wednesday, January 15), Nikki and the Lyell team are forced to question police methods. When Thomas discovers evidence that throws the time of death into doubt, DCI Claire Ashby seems more concerned with building the case against her main suspect.

With pressure building on the police to secure a conviction, the team must fight to ensure that inconvenient truths aren’t overlooked.

Meanwhile Clarissa notes a troubling parallel with a case from the start of her career. Is the real murderer still out there?

You can watch episodes for free online and catch up (for UK viewers) via the BBC iPlayer here.

Silent Witness airs tonight, Monday 13 January on BBC One from 9PM and continues with the next episode on Wednesday, January 15 at 9PM.

Other episodes in the series will see the Lyell Centre battle to uncover the truth behind a body in the concrete pillar of a car park and deal with scientific research gone wrong.