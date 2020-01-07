Silent Witness 2020 cast and spoilers from the brand new series

Silent Witness is back with its 23rd series on BBC One tonight - who's on the cast and what's going on this time around?

BBC's Silent Witness starts its new 10-part run from 9PM this evening.

The longest running British crime drama currently airing on TV, the series follows a team of forensic pathologists helping police solve murders using clues found on the bodies of the victims - the silent witnesses.

Emilia Fox (Dr Nikki Alexander), Richard Lintern (Dr Thomas Chamberlin), David Caves (Jack Hodgson) and Liz Carr (Clarissa Mullery) return as the dynamic Lyell unit, for five new topical thrilling two-part contemporary stories set against the familiar landscapes of London.

Silent Witness spoilers

In this week's opening two-part story, a private jet crashes into woodland outside London.

Its passengers include the former US Ambassador, Jonathan Kraft. Nikki calls her partner Matt (Michael Landes) from the crash scene to break the news: his friend, and former colleague did not survive the accident.

Matt is desperate for answers. When Thomas is called to an apparent suicide of a successful businessman, he finds unexpected connections to the plane crash. Are they dealing with a coordinated attack?

In part two, Nikki and the Lyell team continue to investigate the plane crash, ruling out an explosion and engine failure. Suspicion turns to Rowan Cole, the so-called Deadhead - a non-flying pilot who was hitching a lift back when his intended flight was cancelled.

The investigation takes a turn when they discover a connection to a sinister online forum.

Nikki’s partner Matt is grieving following the death of his close friend, putting their relationship under strain.

You can watch episodes for free online and catch up (for UK viewers) via the BBC iPlayer here.

Silent Witness airs tonight, Tuesday 7 January on BBC One from 9PM and continues with the next episode on Wednesday, January 8 at 9PM.

Other episodes in the series will see the Lyell Centre battle to uncover the truth behind a body in the concrete pillar of a car park and deal with scientific research gone wrong.