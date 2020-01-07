Katherine Ryan joins 8 out of 10 Cats as new team captain

Katherine Ryan is to join 8 Out Of 10 Cats as a new team captain.

Comedian and writer Katherine Ryan will join the E4 show as it returns for a new series this week.

Katherine will go head-to-head with Rob Beckett in the usual playful chat as panellists chew over the country’s most talked about topics and guess the results of a wide range of surveys and opinion polls.

Joining the team captains each week will be a range of well-known celebrity faces, as well as fresh, up and coming comic talent.

Hosted by Jimmy Carr, 8 Out of 10 Cats returns to E4 on Tuesday 7th January at 9pm.

Katherine said: “By now, everyone knows that I have information on Jimmy and I’m not afraid to use it. There have been many baby steps, but appearing on Cats in 2012 was without a doubt my biggest break.

"Describing a new ‘The Voice’ style format called ‘The Arse; a search for Britain’s greatest bum’ on the show was a life changing moment and I cannot wait to return to Cats as team captain alongside my good friend, Rob Beckett.”

Tamsin Dodgson, Commissioning Editor, Entertainment and Events at Channel 4 added: “Over the past few years, Katherine Ryan has become a staple of fresh comedy on Channel 4.

"Her appearances as a panellist on Cats have been unforgettable, but we are now beyond thrilled that Katherine will be bringing her razor-sharp wit and savage comedic style to the show full time. Katherine’s addition alongside Jimmy and Rob promises a hilarious and exciting series."

Ruth Phillips, Zeppotron Joint Managing Director, commented: “We’re chuffed to bits that the brilliant Katherine Ryan is joining us as a new team captain on the show – she’s such a great comedian and in her, Rob and Jimmy we have a cast of three of the quickest, funniest wits out there, all at the top of their game and all of whom will be getting a lot of laughs at each other’s expense.”

Joining Jimmy, Rob and Katherine in the first episode are Richard Osman, Tom Allen, Sophie Hermann and Sophie Duker.

The new series of 8 out of 10 Cats airs at 9PM on E4 on Tuesday nights.