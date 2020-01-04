Killing Eve has been confirmed for a fourth season ahead of the season 3 start date.

BBC's Killing Eve, which stars Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer, will return this Spring for its third outing.

Although an exact air date for series 3 in 2020 has yet to be announced, the BBC has already confirmed the show will return for a fourth series.

Sarah Barnett, President, AMC Networks Entertainment Group and AMC Studios, said: “How could we not have massive confidence in Killing Eve? It has won big in every major award show and is the highest growing show on U.S. television for six years.

"The reason for this series’ emphatic embrace is the brilliant women who breathed it into being: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Emerald Fennell, Sandra Oh, Jodie Comer, Fiona Shaw and it’s fairy godmother, executive producer Sally Woodward Gentle.

"Season 3 lead writer Suzanne Heathcote takes Eve, Villanelle and Carolyn to places more thrilling, twisted and surprising than ever. Our addicted fans will not be disappointed.”

Executive Producer Sally Woodward Gentle added: “I am beyond thrilled that we can continue our extraordinary journey. It is testament to everyone involved that we have been picked up so early – the magnificent actors, writers, directors and production team. We are extremely lucky to work with such fierce and dedicated people.”

Killing Eve will continue its tradition of passing the baton to a new female lead writer every season – from Phoebe Waller-Bridge in the first season, to Emerald Fennell in the second, to Suzanne Heathcote in the third.

A writer for the fourth season has yet to be confirmed.

Killing Eve stars Sandra Oh, Jodie Comer andFiona Shaw.

Killing Eve left off with an explosive cliffhanger at the end of series two, as Carolyn (Fiona Shaw) seemingly betrayed Eve (Sandra Oh) before Villanelle (Jodie Comer) shot Eve, leaving her for dead in Rome.

Joining the cast for series 3 are Dame Harriet Walter (Succession), Danny Sapani (Harlots), Gemma Whelan (Game of Thrones), Camille Cottin (Call My Agent), Steve Pemberton (Inside No. 9), Raj Bajaj (A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding), Turlough Convery (Ready Player One), Pedja Bjelac (Harry Potter) and Evgenia Dodina (One Week and a Day).