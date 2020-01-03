Dracula available now on DVD, Blu-Ray and streaming

BBC drama Dracula is now available to purchase on DVD, Blu-Ray and streaming.

Written by Sherlock’s Mark Gatiss and Steven Moffat, the three-part 2020 TV adaption re-introduced the world to Dracula, the vampire who made evil sexy.

In Transylvania in 1897, the blood-drinking Count is drawing his plans against Victorian London. And be warned: the dead travel fast.

Get Dracula on DVD/Blu-Ray now here

Stream or download Dracula online

Alternatively, Dracula is currently available to stream in full for free for UK licence fee payers via the BBC iPlayer here.

The Dracula DVD and Blu-Ray release features all three 90-minute episodes together with over 20 minutes of bonus content.

Bonus features include behind the scenes clips, the building of Castle Dracula and audio commentary.

Dracula stars Claes Bang in the title role.

He's joined by John Heffernan (Collateral, The Crown), Joanna Scanlan (Hold The Sunset, No Offence), Dolly Wells (Can You Ever Forgive Me, 45 Years), Morfydd Clark (His Dark Materials, Patrick Melrose), Lujza Richter (Phantom Thread) and series co-writer Mark Gatiss (Doctor Who, Sherlock) .

More confirmed cast includes Jonathan Aris (Sherlock, Black Mirror: Bandersnatch), Sacha Dhawan (The Boy With The Top Knot, The Great), Nathan Stewart-Jarrett (Misfits, Adulting), Catherine Schell (Doctor Who, On Her Majesty’s Secret Service), Youssef Kerkour (Home, Jack Ryan), and Clive Russell (Game Of Thrones, The Terror).

The series airs nightly at 9PM on BBC One between Wednesday, January 1 and Friday, January 3.