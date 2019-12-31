You can watch the London New Year's Eve fireworks live for 2019/2020 right here.

As Big Ben strikes midnight tonight, the BBC will bring in the New Year live from Embankment with London's famous fireworks, one of the most spectacular firework displays to be seen anywhere in the world.

And you can watch it all unfold here in the live stream video below which will go live on December 31 at 11:30 PM.

You're also able to watch the fireworks live on TV on BBC One.

Find the London's Fireworks live stream to watch online below...

Alongside the fireworks there will be music from Craig David.

He will be brightening up New Year’s Eve on BBC One in a very special live concert as the multiple award-winning and critically acclaimed singer songwriter performs a selection of his smash hits and much more besides to welcome in 2020.

Craig will be kicking things off with a performance alongside his legendary band before Big Ben strikes midnight and London’s famous fireworks fill the night sky lighting up London over the River Thames.

The action then heads back inside as Craig returns one more time with one of his globally renowned TS5 sets as the party continues.

Craig David said: “I can’t think of a better way to see in the New Year and new decade than performing and celebrating with you all.

"It’s going to be a night to remember!”

The evening's action will be hosted by Craig and co-host Roman Kemp.

Roman Kemp said: “I’m so excited to be back hosting NYE again, standing beside the man I’ve listened to since I was six years old, Craig David! It’s always an amazing showcase, I truly can’t wait to see everyone there and bring in 2020.”

Craig David Rocks Big Ben Live airs on BBC One from 11:25PM with the Fireworks starting at 11:55PM.