Gangsta Granny airs today on BBC One - meet the cast and find out about the original book here!

Based on David Walliams’ book of the same name, Gangsta Granny first aired in 2013.

The hour-long feature will air again this afternoon (Tuesday, December 31) at 4:35PM on BBC One.

Gangsta Granny tells the story of schoolboy Ben, who is bored beyond belief after he is made to stay at the house of his grandma; all she ever wants to do is stay in, play Scrabble, and eat cabbage soup.

Until one day, when Ben’s grandma tells him a story that she was once an international jewel thief, and together they go on a wild adventure to complete the one heist she never quite managed in her criminal heyday – which brings them face-to-face with Her Majesty The Queen.

Gangsta Granny cast

Reece Buttery plays the role of Ben (Reece Buttery) with his grandma played by Julia McKenzie (Agatha Christie’s Marple, Cranford) and Her Majesty The Queen played by Joanna Lumley (Absolutely Fabulous, Jam & Jerusalem, Sensitive Skin).

David Walliams (Little Britain, Big School, Britain’s Got Talent) and Miranda Hart (Call The Midwife, Miranda) appear as Ben’s Strictly Come Dancing obsessed parents, Mike & Linda.

Rob Brydon (Gavin & Stacey, The Trip) plays Mr Parker – a nosy neighbour who could scupper Ben and his grandma’s plot; and Jocelyn Jee Esien (3 Non Blondes, Little Miss Jocelyn) appears as Kelly, the pushy mother of Florence (India Ria Amarteifio) with whom Ben has to dance in a local ballroom competition.

Harish Patel (Mr Stink, Run Fatboy Run), Max Olesker (from comedy duo Max & Ivan), and Steven Spiers (Extras, Cemetery Junction) also appear in the cast.

David Walliams' Gangsta Granny book was originally published in 2011 and you can purchase a copy online here.

Gangsta Granny was David Walliams' fourth children's book and has since sold over 430,000 copies. David’s other children’s books include his debut, The Boy In The Dress, Billionaire Boy and Mr Stink and Ratburger.

His latest novel – The Beast of Buckingham Palace – is currently number one in the children’s book chart