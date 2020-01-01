Here's what to watch on TV tonight, New Year's Day 2020, with the full schedule for today.

On the first day of the new decade, here is the line up of programmes to enjoy throughout this afternoon and evening (Wednesday, January 1).

Films that you can catch include Back to the Future Part II (Channel 4, 3:40PM), The Lion King (Channel 4, 6PM), Bridget Jones's Diary (Channel 5, 9PM) and Mission: Impossible - Fallout (Channel 4, 9PM)

Specials airing this evening include Miranda's tenth anniversary celebration (BBC One, 5:45PM), Mrs Brown's Boys (BBC One, 10:30PM) and the start of new series Dracula (BBC One, 9PM), Doctor Who (BBC One, 6:55PM) and Bancroft (ITV, 9PM).

Plus there's all the usual New Year's drama from the soaps: EastEnders (BBC One, 8PM), Emmerdale (ITV, 7PM) and Corrie (ITV, 8PM).

See the full BBC One, ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5 New Year's Day TV schedule below...

New Year's Day schedule

BBC One

13.05 Best of Seven Worlds, One Planet

14.05 The Snail and the Whale

14.30 The Sound of Music

17.20 BBC News and Weather

17.45 Miranda: My Such Fun Celebration

18.55 Doctor Who

20.00 EastEnders

21.00 Dracula

22.30 Mrs Brown's Boys New Year Special

23.00 BBC News

23.05 Match of the Day

00.40 Top of the Pops New Year Special

ITV

12.55 ITV Racing Live

15.30 You've Been Framed!

16.00 Tipping Point

17.00 The Chase

18.00 Catchphrase

19.00 Emmerdale

20.00 Coronation Street

21.00 Bancroft

22.35 The Hangover (2009)

Channel 4

13.50 Shark Tale (2004)

15.40 Back to the Future Part II (1989)

18.00 The Lion King (1994)

19.40 The Great British Bake Off

21.00 Mission: Impossible - Fallout (2018)

Channel 5

13.40 Cool Runnings (1993)

15.45 Jumanji (1995)

17.55 Neighbours

18.20 The Two Ronnies: The Unseen Sketches

19.30 World's Strongest Man 2019

21.00 Bridget Jones's Diary (2001)