Here's what to watch on TV tonight, New Year's Day 2020, with the full schedule for today.
On the first day of the new decade, here is the line up of programmes to enjoy throughout this afternoon and evening (Wednesday, January 1).
Films that you can catch include Back to the Future Part II (Channel 4, 3:40PM), The Lion King (Channel 4, 6PM), Bridget Jones's Diary (Channel 5, 9PM) and Mission: Impossible - Fallout (Channel 4, 9PM)
Specials airing this evening include Miranda's tenth anniversary celebration (BBC One, 5:45PM), Mrs Brown's Boys (BBC One, 10:30PM) and the start of new series Dracula (BBC One, 9PM), Doctor Who (BBC One, 6:55PM) and Bancroft (ITV, 9PM).
Plus there's all the usual New Year's drama from the soaps: EastEnders (BBC One, 8PM), Emmerdale (ITV, 7PM) and Corrie (ITV, 8PM).
See the full BBC One, ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5 New Year's Day TV schedule below...
New Year's Day schedule
BBC One
13.05 Best of Seven Worlds, One Planet
14.05 The Snail and the Whale
14.30 The Sound of Music
17.20 BBC News and Weather
17.45 Miranda: My Such Fun Celebration
18.55 Doctor Who
20.00 EastEnders
21.00 Dracula
22.30 Mrs Brown's Boys New Year Special
23.00 BBC News
23.05 Match of the Day
00.40 Top of the Pops New Year Special
ITV
12.55 ITV Racing Live
15.30 You've Been Framed!
16.00 Tipping Point
17.00 The Chase
18.00 Catchphrase
19.00 Emmerdale
20.00 Coronation Street
21.00 Bancroft
22.35 The Hangover (2009)
Channel 4
13.50 Shark Tale (2004)
15.40 Back to the Future Part II (1989)
18.00 The Lion King (1994)
19.40 The Great British Bake Off
21.00 Mission: Impossible - Fallout (2018)
Channel 5
13.40 Cool Runnings (1993)
15.45 Jumanji (1995)
17.55 Neighbours
18.20 The Two Ronnies: The Unseen Sketches
19.30 World's Strongest Man 2019
21.00 Bridget Jones's Diary (2001)