Here's what to watch on TV tonight, Boxing Day 2019, with the full schedule for today.

Here is tonight's festive line up of soaps, movies and specials for Thursday, December 26.

Today there will be the chance to catch classic movies including The Jungle Book (BBC One, 3:45PM) and Ratatouille (Channel 4, 5PM) plus there's the TV premiere of Paddington 2 (BBC One, 7:20PM).

Specials include BBC's new Worzel Gummidge adaption (BBC One, 6:20PM), Would I Lie To You? At Christmas (BBC One, 9:30PM), Paul O'Grady: For the Love of Dogs (ITV, 6PM) and Big Fat Quiz of the Year 2019 (Channel 4, 9PM)

Plus there's all the drama you can expect from the soaps with instalments from EastEnders (BBC One, 9PM), Emmerdale (ITV, 7PM) and Coronation Street (ITV, 8PM).

See the full BBC One, ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5 Christmas Eve TV schedule below...

Boxing Day schedule

BBC One

13.25 Room On The Broom

13.50 The Boss Baby

15.20 Mimi and the Mountain Dragon

15.45 The Jungle Book (2016)

17.25 Wallace & Gromit: A Matter of Loaf and Death

17.55 BBC News and Weather

18.20 Worzel Gummidge: The Scarecrow of Scatterbrook

19.20 Paddington 2

21.00 EastEnders

21.30 Would I Lie To You? At Christmas

22.05 BBC News and Weather

22.20 Match of the Day

ITV

12:50 ITV Racing: Live from Kempton

15:30 Tipping Point

16:00 Tenable All Stars

17:00 News and Weather

17:15 In for a Penny

18:00 Paul O'Grady: For the Love of Dogs

19:00 Emmerdale

20:00 Coronation Street

20:30 Skyfall

Channel 4

13.00 The Tiger Who Came to Tea

13.25 The Great British Bake Off

14.50 Guy Martin's Great Escape

17.00 Ratatouille (2007)

19.10 Men in Black 3 (2012)

21.00 Big Fat Quiz of the Year 2019

Channel 5

12.55 Wyatt Earp (1994)

16.40 Neighbours

17.15 Cool Runnings (1993)

19.00 Secrets of the Factories

20.00 World's Strongest Man 2019

21.00 Susan Hill's Ghost Story