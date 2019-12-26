Here's what to watch on TV tonight, Boxing Day 2019, with the full schedule for today.
Here is tonight's festive line up of soaps, movies and specials for Thursday, December 26.
Today there will be the chance to catch classic movies including The Jungle Book (BBC One, 3:45PM) and Ratatouille (Channel 4, 5PM) plus there's the TV premiere of Paddington 2 (BBC One, 7:20PM).
Specials include BBC's new Worzel Gummidge adaption (BBC One, 6:20PM), Would I Lie To You? At Christmas (BBC One, 9:30PM), Paul O'Grady: For the Love of Dogs (ITV, 6PM) and Big Fat Quiz of the Year 2019 (Channel 4, 9PM)
Plus there's all the drama you can expect from the soaps with instalments from EastEnders (BBC One, 9PM), Emmerdale (ITV, 7PM) and Coronation Street (ITV, 8PM).
See the full BBC One, ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5 Christmas Eve TV schedule below...
Boxing Day schedule
BBC One
13.25 Room On The Broom
13.50 The Boss Baby
15.20 Mimi and the Mountain Dragon
15.45 The Jungle Book (2016)
17.25 Wallace & Gromit: A Matter of Loaf and Death
17.55 BBC News and Weather
18.20 Worzel Gummidge: The Scarecrow of Scatterbrook
19.20 Paddington 2
21.00 EastEnders
21.30 Would I Lie To You? At Christmas
22.05 BBC News and Weather
22.20 Match of the Day
ITV
12:50 ITV Racing: Live from Kempton
15:30 Tipping Point
16:00 Tenable All Stars
17:00 News and Weather
17:15 In for a Penny
18:00 Paul O'Grady: For the Love of Dogs
19:00 Emmerdale
20:00 Coronation Street
20:30 Skyfall
Channel 4
13.00 The Tiger Who Came to Tea
13.25 The Great British Bake Off
14.50 Guy Martin's Great Escape
17.00 Ratatouille (2007)
19.10 Men in Black 3 (2012)
21.00 Big Fat Quiz of the Year 2019
Channel 5
12.55 Wyatt Earp (1994)
16.40 Neighbours
17.15 Cool Runnings (1993)
19.00 Secrets of the Factories
20.00 World's Strongest Man 2019
21.00 Susan Hill's Ghost Story