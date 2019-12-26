Gavin & Stacey fans want season 4 as 11.5 MILLION watch Christmas special

Fans of Gavin and Stacey have demanded a fourth series after more than 11 million watched the Christmas special.

Christmas Day saw a one-off special of the hit BBC sitcom 10 years after it last aired.

An average audience of 11.5 million viewers tuned in, topping the Christmas Day ratings by some margin.

The episode, which peaked at 12.3 million viewers, ended on a cliff hanger as Ruth Jones' Nessa character proposed to Smithy, played by James Corden.

It left viewers flocking to social media to beg for more.

"If there’s no season 4 we riot #GavinandStacey," one wrote.

Another added: "Let’s start a petition for Gavin and Stacy season 4"

And a third posted: "Waiting for them to announce a Season 4 reboot of Gavin & Stacey after tonight’s Christmas Special. They can’t just leave it at that 😭"

Following the one-off special, Ruth wouldn't rule out more new episodes of the show.

She told The Sun newspaper: "I do say never say never, as while we did make it work that was after three years of trying to find time when we could sit down and write it.

"Obviously with the way it ends, there is room for more. It’s a shame we didn’t have more time when we were writing so we could have written more, then have it all ready to go."

Meanwhile, Ruth opened up about filming the Christmas special's closing proposal scene.

"It’s quite difficult to show her soft side. If I’m down on one knee, it’s obvious what’s going on," she said of her character Nessa in an interview with the Daily Mirror. "When I put my hand on my heart and I said, as Nessa, 'I love you. No, I do, I loves you with all my heart' I really meant it to James.

"We can argue, but our friendship at the heart of it is so strong. I’m proud of the journey we’ve been on together. We’ve been though a lot."

You can watch Gavin and Stacey's Christmas special online now via BBC iPlayer.