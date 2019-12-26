BBC defend use of 'F word' in Gavin & Stacey in Christmas special

The BBC has defended the use of the 'F word' during the Gavin & Stacey Christmas special.

This Christmas Day saw a one-off special of the hit BBC sitcom 10 years after it last aired.

In one scene Nessa and Uncle Bryn, played by Ruth Jones and Rob Brydon respectively, sing The Pogues' hit Christmas song Fairytale of New York including the lyric using the word 'f****t'.

It prompted a number of complaints on Twitter with some claiming that the word should have been changed or censored.

Meanwhile, LGBT rights campaigner Peter Tatchell told The Times of the song: "The BBC would not screen a Christmas song with the n-word in it. It would be deemed deeply prejudiced and unacceptable. So why the double standards when it comes to the f-word?"

But the BBC has defended using the song in the scene.

They said: "Fairytale of New York is a very popular, much-loved Christmas song played widely throughout the festive season, and the lyrics are well-established with the audience."

Ruth Jones also spoke about deciding to air the song unaltered.

She told The Sun newspaper: "It is a different climate. But we have to remain true to the characters, to who they were.

"Characters in Gavin & Stacey are kind and big-hearted, I believe. So I think no one is going to be intentionally hurtful.

"But by the same token, they’re not necessarily going to be completely politically correct or be aware of political correctness."

Starring Mathew Horne and Joanna Page, supported by a cast including James Corden, Ruth Jones, Rob Brydon, Larry Lamb, Melanie Walters and Alison Steadman, Gavin & Stacey's one-off special aired on Christmas Day.

Creators and writers Ruth Jones and James Corden said of the show's return: “Over the last ten years we’ve talked a lot about Gavin and Stacey - where they might be today and what their lives might look like.

"And so in secret we took the plunge and wrote this one hour special. We’ve loved revisiting Barry and Essex again and bringing the characters back together has been a joy."

Gavin & Stacey last aired on New Year's Day 2010 to record ratings of 10.3 million viewers.