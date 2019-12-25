Here's what to watch on TV tonight, Christmas Day 2019, with the full schedule for today.
Here is tonight's festive line up of soaps, movies and specials for Wednesday, December 25.
Today there will be the chance to catch classic animations including the premieres of Disney's Moana (BBC One, 12:55PM) and Pixar's Finding Dory (BBC One, 3:10PM).
Specials include Strictly's Christmas (BBC One, 4:40PM), Michael McIntyre's Big Christmas Show (BBC One, 6PM), Who Wants to be a Millionaire? Celebrity Special (ITV, 9PM), The Great British Bake Off (Channel 4, 7:10PM), Call The Midwife (BBC One, 7PM), Kylie's Secret Night (Channel 4, 10:30PM) and the much awaited Gavin & Stacey (BBC One, 8PM).
Plus there's all the drama you can expect from the soaps with instalments from EastEnders (BBC One, 9:30PM), Emmerdale (ITV, 7PM) and Coronation Street (ITV, 8PM).
See the full BBC One, ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5 Christmas Eve TV schedule below...
Christmas Day schedule
BBC One
11.35 Top of the Pops Christmas Special
12.40 BBC News and Weather
12.55 Moana - FILM
14.30 The Snail and the Whale
15.00 The Queen's Christmas Broadcast
15.10 Finding Dory - FILM
16.40 Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special
18.00 Michael McIntyre's Big Christmas Show
19.00 Call the Midwife
20.30 Gavin & Stacey Christmas Special
21.30 EastEnders
22.30 Mrs Brown's Boys Christmas Special
23.15 Two Ronnies Christmas Sketchbook
ITV
14:00 Coronation Street at Christmas
15:00 The Queen
15:10 Shrek the Halls
15:40 The Chase: Bloopers
16:40 News and Weather
17:00 Tipping Point: Lucky Stars
18:00 The Chase Celebrity Special
19:00 Emmerdale
20:00 Coronation Street
21:00 Who Wants to be a Millionaire? Celebrity Special
22:20 Gordon, Gino and Fred: Christmas Road Trip
Channel 4
13.20 The Snowman and the Snowdog
13.50 The Tiger Who Came to Tea
14.35 Back to the Future (1985)
16.55 Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (1992)
19.10 The Great British Bake Off
20.30 Jamie and Jimmy's Festive Feast
21.30 First Dates
22.30 Kylie's Secret Night
Channel 5
13.25 Scrooge - A Christmas Carol (1951)
15.10 Oliver! (1968)
18.15 Neighbours
18.40 Britain's Favourite Christmas Songs
21.30 The Two Ronnies: The Unseen Sketches