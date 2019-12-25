Here's what to watch on TV tonight, Christmas Day 2019, with the full schedule for today.

Here is tonight's festive line up of soaps, movies and specials for Wednesday, December 25.

Today there will be the chance to catch classic animations including the premieres of Disney's Moana (BBC One, 12:55PM) and Pixar's Finding Dory (BBC One, 3:10PM).

Specials include Strictly's Christmas (BBC One, 4:40PM), Michael McIntyre's Big Christmas Show (BBC One, 6PM), Who Wants to be a Millionaire? Celebrity Special (ITV, 9PM), The Great British Bake Off (Channel 4, 7:10PM), Call The Midwife (BBC One, 7PM), Kylie's Secret Night (Channel 4, 10:30PM) and the much awaited Gavin & Stacey (BBC One, 8PM).

Plus there's all the drama you can expect from the soaps with instalments from EastEnders (BBC One, 9:30PM), Emmerdale (ITV, 7PM) and Coronation Street (ITV, 8PM).

See the full BBC One, ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5 Christmas Eve TV schedule below...

Christmas Day schedule

BBC One

11.35 Top of the Pops Christmas Special

12.40 BBC News and Weather

12.55 Moana - FILM

14.30 The Snail and the Whale

15.00 The Queen's Christmas Broadcast

15.10 Finding Dory - FILM

16.40 Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special

18.00 Michael McIntyre's Big Christmas Show

19.00 Call the Midwife

20.30 Gavin & Stacey Christmas Special

21.30 EastEnders

22.30 Mrs Brown's Boys Christmas Special

23.15 Two Ronnies Christmas Sketchbook

ITV

14:00 Coronation Street at Christmas

15:00 The Queen

15:10 Shrek the Halls

15:40 The Chase: Bloopers

16:40 News and Weather

17:00 Tipping Point: Lucky Stars

18:00 The Chase Celebrity Special

19:00 Emmerdale

20:00 Coronation Street

21:00 Who Wants to be a Millionaire? Celebrity Special

22:20 Gordon, Gino and Fred: Christmas Road Trip

Channel 4

13.20 The Snowman and the Snowdog

13.50 The Tiger Who Came to Tea

14.35 Back to the Future (1985)

16.55 Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (1992)

19.10 The Great British Bake Off

20.30 Jamie and Jimmy's Festive Feast

21.30 First Dates

22.30 Kylie's Secret Night

Channel 5

13.25 Scrooge - A Christmas Carol (1951)

15.10 Oliver! (1968)

18.15 Neighbours

18.40 Britain's Favourite Christmas Songs

21.30 The Two Ronnies: The Unseen Sketches