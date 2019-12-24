Here's what to watch on TV tonight, Christmas Eve 2019, with the full schedule for today.
Here is tonight's festive line up of soaps, movies and specials for Tuesday, December 24.
Today there will be the chance to catch classic animations - including Disney's Toy Story 3 (BBC One, 1:25PM) and Frozen (BBC One, 3PM) - plus the premiere of The Tiger Who Came to Tea (Channel 4, 7:30PM).
Specials include Bradley Walsh and Holly Willoughby's one-off show Take Off with Bradley and Holly (BBC One, 8PM), Not Going Out (BBC One, 10PM) and The Chase: Bloopers (ITV, 7:30PM).
Plus there's all the drama you can expect from the soaps with instalments from EastEnders (BBC One, 7:30PM), Emmerdale (ITV, 7PM) and Coronation Street (ITV, 8:30PM).
See the full BBC One, ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5 Christmas Eve TV schedule below...
Christmas Eve schedule
BBC One
13.25 Toy Story 3
15.00 Frozen
16.35 Wallace & Gromit: The Wrong Trousers
17.05 BBC News and Weather
17.30 Beauty and the Beast (2017)
19.30 EastEnders
20.00 Take Off with Bradley and Holly
21.00 A Christmas Carol
22.00 Not Going Out Christmas Special
22.40 The Vicar of Dibley
23.25 BBC News and Weather
23.40 Midnight Mass from Croydon Minster
ITV
12.40 How the Grinch Stole Christmas
14.40 Santa Claus
16.45 News, Regional News and Weather
17.15 Elf
19.00 Emmerdale
19.30 The Chase: Bloopers 2019
20.30 Coronation Street
21.00 The Jonathan Ross Show
22.00 Not the Robbie Williams Christmas Show
Channel 4
13.10 A Christmas Carol (1984)
15.15 Father Christmas
15.50 The Snowman
16.20 The Snowman and the Snowdog
16.55 Ice Age: A Mammoth Christmas
17.30 Home Alone (1990)
19.30 The Tiger Who Came to Tea
20.00 Child Genius
21.00 Gogglebox
Channel 5
13.55 Seven Brides for Seven Brothers (1954)
15.00 My Fair Lady (1964)
18.35 Neighbours
19.00 Inside Harrods At Christmas
20.00 The Wonderful World of Chocolate
21.00 Cruising with Jane McDonald
22.00 Celebrity Carols at Christmas