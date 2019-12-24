The Goes Wrong Show cast and when it's next on TV

The Goes Wrong Show is the new BBC One comedy series - here's who's starring in it and when it's on TV.

The Goes Wrong Show is a six episode series based on The Play That Goes Wrong, the internationally successful, award-winning Mischief Theatre brand.

Described as the "biggest disaster yet", the series sees the well-meaning amateurs of the Cornley Dramatic Society perform a half-hour play each week: a horror story, a wartime drama, a legal thriller, a period romance, a deep south melodrama and a Christmas fable.

And every week, the performance goes terribly, terribly wrong. Sets collapse, special effects fail, actors dry - life, limb and the studio audience are threatened. But the show must go on… from the creators of The Play That Goes Wrong and Peter Pan Goes Wrong.

The Goes Wrong Show cast

The Goes Wrong Show, will be written by and star the original founding Mischief Theatre members; Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer, and Henry Shields alongside Nancy Zamit, Charlie Russell, Bryony Corrigan, Greg Tannahill, Dave Hearn and Chris Leask.

Henry Lewis, co-writer and co-founder of Mischief Theatre, says: “Ever since we first began to make things go wrong all the way back in 2012 it has been a dream of ours to bring a series based on this joyful brand of humour to the screen and so when the BBC commissioned The Goes Wrong Show it was a dream come true.

"We’re so grateful for this incredible opportunity and we can’t wait to get started on making some truly terrible programmes. We are still very short on equipment - if you have a camcorder we can borrow (in any condition) please do fax us.”

When is The Goes Wrong Show next on TV?

The Goes Wrong Show aired its first episode on Monday, December 23 at 7:30PM.

The next episode will air on Friday, January 3 at 8:30PM.

You can watch episodes online and catch up via BBC iPlayer.

In the first episode, The Spirit Of Christmas, a joyful Christmas tale as the Cornley Drama Society present the story of Santa and his elves trying to bring festive happiness to a sad little girl and her constantly-fighting parents.

Can the magical toy machine restore her Christmas cheer? Or perhaps Mr Snowman and his enchanting dance will raise her spirits? We’ll never know, as an already surly Santa indulges in too much Christmas sherry and contrives to ruin everything.

Crackers explode, an elf is trapped in a confined space for the duration of the show and the toy machine attempts to eat the snowman alive. Also, there are songs, and these don’t go well.