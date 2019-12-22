SAS: Who Dares Wins 2020 start date and new twist for season 5

SAS Who Dares Wins is back on Channel 4 for 2020 with a new twist.

For Series 5, SAS Who Dares Wins 2020 will see a group of 25 men and women put through their paces on a remote Scottish island.

Back again to put them through this punishing course will be Chief Instructor Ant Middleton and his Directing Staff (DS) Jason Fox (Foxy), Matthew 'Ollie' Ollerton and Mark 'Billy' Billingham.

As the recruits progress through the course, they’ll be forced to confront surprising truths about themselves to discover their real characters. Will they have what it takes to make it through this unique version of SAS selection?

SAS: Who Dares Wins season 5 air date

The start date for SAS: Who Dares Wins in 2020 has been confirmed for Sunday, January 5 on Channel 4.

Episodes will air at 9PM weekly for six weeks.

You'll be able to watch episodes online and catch up from All4 player.

SAS Who Dares Wins spoilers

Season 5 begins with a 'cold-water' shock as the recruits must jump from a moving speedboat into the freezing Atlantic Ocean and then swim to the shore of a remote Scottish island, where the recruits are based for the duration of the course.

However this year there is a twist: One among them is an undercover SAS operator, who left the division just over a year ago. He becomes a new member of the Directing Staff team but first he is placed undercover by Ant and his team, feeding them information from the inside.

With a focus on maritime warfare and never-before-seen tasks, the recruits are put under extreme scrutiny by Ant and his team from the moment they arrive. Two of them fail the opening physical activities and are removed before they even start the course.

Throughout the first 48-hour phase, the Directing Staff apply the pressure, both physically and mentally, with extreme tasks and basic living standards.

The recruits have to fall backwards from a ten-foot platform in teams of three, get stranded in the Scottish Highlands at night, and assault a ship mid-ocean, climbing aboard using a special forces insertion technique.

In the opening episode, two recruits are exposed to some home truths that they felt they had under control. Can they be shown their weaknesses and grow from them or will they leave the course?

There are six episodes of SAS Who Dares Wins airing at 9PM on Sunday nights on Channel 4 from January 5.