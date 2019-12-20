BRITs 2020 nominations show confirmed - air date, time and channel

The 2020 BRITS nominations reveal show has been confirmed for January - here's all you need to know.

The 2020 Brit Awards will take place on Tuesday, February 18 at London's O2 arena.

Ahead of the ceremony, the nominations will be announced in a special show on ITV.

The BRITs Are Coming will air on 11th January next year on ITV at 5PM.

The one-hour show will be hosted by acclaimed broadcaster and presenter Alice Levine and will exclusively reveal the much anticipated nominations for the 40th BRIT Awards, reflecting on yet another incredible year for British and international music.

Plus, there will be a number of music performances with Liam Payne, Mabel, Aitch, Freya Ridings and Dermot Kennedy all confirmed to appear.

Alice Levine said: “I am so excited to be hosting ‘The BRITs Are Coming’ launch show! I’ve watched the BRITs ever since I was a kid, it’s such a great night, and to be part of the celebrations for the 40th BRIT Awards show is an incredible feeling. I can’t wait to find out who has been nominated in 2020.”

This year has seen a big shake up to the BRIT award categories such as dropping both the International Group and Best Music Video categories.

The 2020 Brit Awards categories are:

Male Solo Artist

Female Solo Artist

Best Group

Best New Artist (previously British Breakthrough Act)

Rising Star (previously the Critics’ Choice Award)

Song Of The Year (previously British Single)

Mastercard Album Of The Year

International Male Solo Artist

International Female Solo Artist

Meanwhile, it's been confirmed that Jack Whitehall will host the main ceremony in February.

Guests for the big night itself have yet to be confirmed.