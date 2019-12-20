Landscapers: Olivia Colman to star in new Sky drama

Olivia Colman is to star in brand new drama Landscapers on Sky.

The new series comes the producers behind recent series Chernobyl.

Starring Olivia Colman (The Favourite, The Crown), the four-part limited series will be directed by Academy Award winner Alexander Payne (The Descendants, About Schmidt, Sideways) and is written by Ed Sinclair in his first television screenplay.

A synopsis reveals: "Inspired by real events, the drama explores the lives of convicted killers Susan (Colman) and Christopher Edwards (casting to be confirmred) and asks how this devoted and mild-mannered couple came to kill Susan’s parents and bury them in the back garden of their Mansfield home, in a crime that remained undiscovered for over a decade.

"This blackly comic, narratively playful true crime drama is based on extensive research, hours of interviews and direct access to the accused, who have always protested their innocence of murder.

"Pivoting through various perspectives from Susan and Chris, to the police officers and lawyers involved in the investigation, the drama also draws the audience into the surreal fantasy world that Susan and Christopher created by casting themselves as their Hollywood heroes in stories of their own invention.

"This is the story of a unique murder case involving four lives lived on the margins of society, that turns into an exhilarating and darkly funny exploration of love and fantasy: its power and its peril."

The series will film in 2020 and air on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV in the UK.

Olivia Colman said: “I love Ed’s scripts, which is just as well as he cooks many of my meals. No, the truth is it’s quite rare to be desperate to play a part on the first reading of a script, but that was the case here. The writing is brave, but subtle and tender too - a joy for any actor.”

Cameron Roach, Director of Drama, Sky Studios commented: “Ed’s scripts are a riveting and sensitive exploration of what could drive such an ordinary couple to commit murder and I’m delighted that Olivia Colman will bring Susan to life in what promises to be a compelling series.

"And after the success of the multi award-winning Chernobyl, we’re pleased to be working with Sister on another original drama inspired by true events.”