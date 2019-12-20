ZeroZeroZero: First look at Sky's new drama series

Sky has unveiled a first look at its new original series ZeroZeroZero.

Directed by Stefano Sollima (Gomorrah) and based on Roberto Saviano’s book “ZEROZEROZERO”, the first trailer unveils a mammoth crime frenzy of international drug trafficking.

The show will air exclusively on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV in the UK in 2020.

You can watch the first look in the video below...

ZeroZeroZero features an international cast including Andrea Riseborough (The Death of Stalin, Battle of the Sexes), Dane DeHaan (The Amazing Spiderman 2, In Treatment), Gabriel Byrne (In Treatment, The Usual Suspects), Harold Torres (González, Sin Nombre, Northless), Giuseppe De Domenico (Euphoria), Adriano Chiaramida (Romanzo Criminale – La Serie), Francesco Colella (Made in Italy, Piuma) and Tcheky Karyo (Nikita, A Gang Story).

Sky tease of the upcoming series: "ZeroZeroZero looks at different criminal and family groups that are equally violent and power hungry. It shows how the Mexican cartels, the Calabrian 'Ndrangheta and corrupt American businessmen all compete for supremacy over the trade routes of the world’s most distributed drug, cocaine.

ZeroZeroZero was filmed across three continents (North America, Europe and Africa), in six languages (English, Spanish, Italian, French, Wolof and Arabic) and took almost a year to film.

The new series has eight episodes and will air on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV in 2020.