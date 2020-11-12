Applications for MasterChef: The Professionals UK series in 2021 are open now.

MasterChef: The Professional's latest is currently airing on BBC One after swapping to BBC Two.

But already applications are open to be on MasterChef: The Professional UK Series 14, which will air in 2021.

The MasterChef team say: "If you live and breathe food and think you have what it takes to become the next MasterChef : The Professionals Champion, then apply to be a contestant."

Apply for MasterChef: The Professionals

In order to be on MasterChef: The Professionals 2021 you must be 20 or over by 1st May 2021.

In addition, you must have worked for at least two years as a chef in a professional kitchen and/or have the following minimum qualifications: NVQ LEVEL 3 706/1 and 706/2 or equivalent.

To apply for MasterChef: The professionals, click here.

The closing date is 26 March 2021.

Apply for MasterChef UK

If you aren't an professional chef, there's MasterChef's main series which is intended for amateur cooks.

Applications for the next series will open soon.

In order to apply when open, you must not have a NVQ or other professional catering qualification acquired within the last 10 years, have never worked full time as a chef or run a food or catering business and have never had a main source of income from preparing and cooking fresh in a professional environment (e.g. Hotel, restaurant, cafe).

MasterChef UK and MasterChef: The Professionals air on the BBC.

There's also the annual Celebrity spin-off which will return in 2021.

The latest series of MasterChef: The Professionals is currently available to catch up online via the BBC iPlayer.

