The Trial Of Christine Keeler cast, episodes and first trailer from new BBC series

The Trial Of Christine Keeler is coming to BBC One - here's all you need to know.

The Trial Of Christine Keeler takes a fresh look at one of the most infamous British stories of the 20th century: the chain of events in the 1960s that came to be known as the Profumo Affair.

At the centre of the storm was 19 year-old Christine Keeler, a young woman whom the powerful, male-dominated establishment sought to silence and exploit, but who refused to play by their rules.

The drama takes us behind the headlines to tell a human story about the sexual and cultural politics of one of the most revealing and iconic stories of modern times.

The six part series is written by Bafta Award-winning screenwriter and novelist Amanda Coe, series produced by Rebecca Ferguson and directed by Andrea Harkin and Leanne Welham.

The Trial Of Christine Keeler cast

Sophie Cookson plays Christine Keeler, James Norton takes on the role of Stephen Ward, with Ellie Bamber as Mandy Rice-Davies. Ben Miles plays John Profumo and Emilia Fox stars as Valerie Profumo. Nathan Stewart-Jarrett plays Johnny Edgecombe and Anthony Welsh plays Aloysius 'Lucky' Gordon.

See the full cast below...

Christine Keeler - Sophie Cookson

Stephen Ward - James Norton

Mandy Rice-Davies - Ellie Bamber

Valerie Profumo - Emilia Fox

John Profumo - Ben Miles

DS John Burrows - Sam Troughton

Aloysius ‘Lucky’ Gordon - Anthony Welsh

Johnny Edgecombe - Nathan Stewart Jarrett

DI Herbert - Louis Hilyer

Martin Redmayne MP - Tim McInnerny

Michael Eddowes - Anton Lesser

Bill Astor - Michael Maloney

Bronwen Astor - Rosalind Halstead

Paul Mann - Jack Greenlees

Paula Hamilton-Marshall - Chloe Harris

Julie Huish - Amanda Drew

Alan - Sam Crane

Eugene Ivanov - Visar Vishka

Ronna - Charlene Boyd

James Burge - Peter Davidson

Griffith-Jones - Alex MacQueen

George Wigg MP - Danny Webb

Woods - Martin Hutson

Hutchinson - Paul Ritter

Colin - Neil Morrissey

Roger Hollis - Aiden McArdle

Judge Marshall - Paul Jesson

Rudolph ‘Watt’/’Truello’ Fenton - Micah Balfour

Camacchio - CJ Beckford

Peter Rachmann - Jonny Coyne

Len - Dorian Lough

The Trial Of Christine Keeler start date

The Trial Of Christine Keeler will air for six episodes on Sunday nights at 9PM on BBC One.

The first episode airs on Sunday, December 29 before continuing weekly.

You'll be able to watch episodes online via BBC iPlayer.

Ahead of the first episode, you can watch a first look trailer below...